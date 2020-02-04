Joker Now Available to All Mortal Kombat 11 Players

Last week, those who purchased the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack were treated to the game’s latest DLC fighter: the Joker! While that weeklong head start will give some online players the upper hand, now every Mortal Kombat 11 owner will have the opportunity to purchase the clown prince of crime! The individual purchase price for the fighter is $5.99. While the Joker has appeared in plenty of all-ages games in the past, Mortal Kombat 11‘s M-rating allows the character to cut loose in a very big way. A number of DC characters have previously interacted with Mortal Kombatants, but the Joker seems to fit with the cast in a way that feels far more natural, to be quite honest!

With the Joker now available, the sole remaining DLC combatant is another comic book character with a history of appearing in fighting games: Spawn! As of this writing, it’s unknown whether or not NetherRealm Studios and WB Games will release more DLC fighters. A datamine of the game’s DLC hinted at the possibility of Ash Williams from the Evil Dead franchise, but actor Bruce Campbell has denied the rumor. With Spawn set for release next month, it seems very likely that any sort of announcement regarding more DLC should be made in the very near future.

DLC fighters have proven to be a strong way to extend the shelf life of fighting games, while adding comparatively smaller development costs. Titles like Street Fighter V and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate have managed to find great success with the practice. As such, it wouldn’t be all that surprising to see NetherRealm Studios and WB Games announce a second Kombat Pack. Fans would love to see Ash finally make the roster, but there are plenty of other strong candidates, as well, including a number of fighters that appeared in the Injustice franchise.

Your komic relief has arrived! Just try not to laugh too hard. The Joker has invaded #MK11 and it’ll never be the same. Play with him today! https://t.co/Q702vZKmfj pic.twitter.com/qoaBdg9tDQ — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) February 4, 2020

Regardless of whether or not NetherRealm and WB Games continue to add new fighters to the game, Mortal Kombat 11‘s DLC offerings gave fans some truly great fighters to do battle with.

Are you excited to play as the Joker in Mortal Kombat 11? Did you purchase the game’s Kombat Pack? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!