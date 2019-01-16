‘Jump Force’ Gets Crossover Promotion With Nissin Cup Noodles

We’re just about a month away from the release of the multi-character brawling game Jump Force, which should definitely be a big hit with anime fans. And with the beta just a few days away, we thought it would good to discuss a pair of promotions revolving around the game, including some cool pre-order items and…noodles? Yep, noodles.

A new trailer has made its debut, showing off the pre-order items that will open up when you buy the game for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. As you can see from the trailer above, these include a number of items like a sweet One Piece costume, some fancy Dragon Ball threads, a weird little vehicle and so much more. If you want to play dress-up in the game, these are definitely worth snagging. We discussed that in a story earlier today.

On top of that, there’s also an interesting team-up happening between Bandai Namco and Nissin Cup Noodles that are likely to feed your fighting appetite, just in case the game doesn’t get the job done.

The companies have announced a new Jump to Japan Sweepstakes, in which fans can win once-in-a-lifetime prizes by picking up specially marked Jump Force Cup Noodles for a chance to win a trip to Japan. Copies of the game will also be given away, along with Cup Noodles-related swag.

All fans need to do is pick up the noodles and submit a photo of their purchase to the official Nissin Foods page for a chance to win. You have until June 30 to enter, so you’ve got plenty of time to get your noodle on.

“Our brand fans already celebrate the natural connection between Cup Noodles and gaming,” says Jaclyn Park, Cup Noodles Director of Marketing. “Our collaboration with Bandai Namco Entertainment for the release of Jump Force builds on this affinity and reaches out to the millions of manga fans who already see iconic characters such as Goku, Naruto and Luffy enjoying instant ramen in their respective mangas.”

“Jump Force celebrates 50-years of manga comics that have exploded into pop-culture and have become ubiquitous with video game fans around the world,” said Stephen Akana, Brand Manager for Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. “The ‘Jump to Japan Sweepstakes’ partnership with Nissin Cup Noodles gives our fans the chance to experience the unique and exciting culture of Japan, home of their favorite food and entertainment.”

You’ll have some time to stock up on noodles before the beta starts. And don’t forget about the full game, which drops on February 15 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

