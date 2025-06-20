Jurassic World Rebirth First Reactions Are a Mixed Bag: Is it “Fantastic” or “Cringe”?

The first reactions to Jurassic World Rebirth have been shared, and they paint a mixed picture of the upcoming blockbuster. Following the film’s world premiere and early press screenings, people took to social media to post their thoughts about what director Gareth Edwards has cooked up. Some are very high on Jurassic World Rebirth, praising its action sequences and ability to recapture the sense of awe and wonder from the original Jurassic Park. Others were disappointed by the film, feeling that it didn’t do enough to give audiences a memorable viewing experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“[Jurassic World Rebirth] is a fantastic addition to the franchise, delivering everything you want and MORE!” wrote X user @DravenReacts. “From the action to the cinematography, Gareth Edwards knows how to craft a great dinosaur movie. This one captures the spirit of the originals and pulls you right back in.”

“[Jurassic World Rebirth] had a solid concept—mutated dinosaurs on a new island. I was intrigued,” posted X user @theFLICKpick. “But the movie just feels blah. It’s a string of forgettable scenes that go nowhere. One river sequence stood out, but the rest blurs together. The characters are dull, there’s zero chemistry, and I found myself rooting for the dinosaurs just to feel something. The story plays out like a studio checklist—nothing gets explored, and there’s no heart in it.”

Also on X, Maude Garrett shared that she found Jurassic World Rebirth to be “a fun time loaded with nostalgia and jumps” but also found some scenes to be “predictable” and “cringe.” Check out some tweets in the space below:

#JurassicWorldRebirth throws so much at you as you enter the Dino-riddled seas & lands that the tension sits with you throughout.



Although a few too many moments were predictable, and others either cute or cringe, it’s a fun time loaded with nostalgia & jumps #JurassicWorld pic.twitter.com/a13X7wOjy5 — Maude Garrett (@maudegarrett) June 19, 2025

#JurassicWorldRebirth is a fantastic addition to the franchise, delivering everything you want and MORE! From the action to the cinematography, Gareth Edwards knows how to craft a great dinosaur movie. This one captures the spirit of the originals and pulls you right back in. pic.twitter.com/LJ9D1cQMMQ — Draven (@DravenReacts) June 19, 2025

#JurassicWorldRebirth had a solid concept—mutated dinosaurs on a new island. I was intrigued. But the movie just feels blah. It’s a string of forgettable scenes that go nowhere. One river sequence stood out, but the rest blurs together. The characters are dull, there’s zero… pic.twitter.com/sbixVD10Ad — John Flickinger (@theFLICKpick) June 19, 2025

#JurassicWorldRebirth is a winner! Gareth Edwards knew just how to bring a Jurassic story to screen. I adore the practical movie magic of the original film. Over the years, the franchise has embraced more CGI. Rebirth is indeed loaded with effects-heavy set pieces, but those… pic.twitter.com/uiVnKvzO73 — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 19, 2025

Welp…#JurassicWorldRebirth is a movie. It has that going for it. pic.twitter.com/9fXbxInkeN — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) June 18, 2025

#JurassicWorldRebirth hits every note you'd want a Jurassic film to hit, with engaging characters, a great score, great cinematography direction and incredible VFX work by @ILMVFX . Hats off #GarethEdwards @LeDoctor I already want to see it again. pic.twitter.com/TUFwyiYrHW — Mark Newbold (@Prefect_Timing) June 20, 2025

Jurassic World Rebirth is set to open in theaters on July 2nd, serving as Universal’s big tentpole release over Fourth of July weekend. It’s expected to be a strong box office draw, with early projections pegging it to earn somewhere between $120-125 million domestically over the five-day holiday frame. While that figure would be the lowest debut for a Jurassic World movie, it would still be one of the strongest starts of all time for a movie opening over Independence Day.

A key selling point of Jurassic World Rebirth during the extensive marketing campaign is that the film aims to convey the spirit of the beloved 1993 original, taking the series back to its roots. While Steven Spielberg’s first Jurassic Park is still considered an all-time sci-fi classic, the franchise overall has earned mixed reviews. 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion was seen as a low point with a 29% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Based on these initial reactions, it sounds like Jurassic World Rebirth could be an improvement when compared to some of its direct predecessors but still falls a bit short in its attempt to fully replicate the feel of Jurassic Park. In fairness to Rebirth, Jurassic Park is a very high bar to clear, as that film is renowned for its impressive visual effects (that still hold up more than three decades later), terrifying sequences, and iconic characters. It’s difficult for any movie to match or exceed Jurassic Park in those departments, so as long as Rebirth is a step above the earlier Jurassic World movies, it should be in good shape moving forward. All three previous Jurassic World installments grossed over $1 billion despite mixed reviews, indicating this franchise is critic-proof. If word of mouth skews more positive, it could hit the high end of the box office projections.

It’ll be interesting to see how the full reviews compare to these social media reactions. People can only say so much in an X post, and they’ll have an opportunity to get into greater detail about what works and what doesn’t in the written review format. Even some people who liked the film overall pointed out certain flaws, so it’ll be fascinating to see if the negatives outweigh the positives. Hopefully, more people are on the side of believing Jurassic World Rebirth is a fun summer blockbuster.