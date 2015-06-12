New Jurassic World Video Game Seemingly Teased

✖

It looks as though a new video game associated with the Jurassic World film franchise is going to be revealed in the near future. A pair of new teases have emerged today indicating that such an announcement is likely going to take place within the coming week. And while we have yet to know what this game could be specifically, it will in all likelihood be associated with the Jurassic World Evolution title which first launched back in 2018.

The first of these teasers for a new Jurassic World game comes directly from the property's official Twitter account. The tweet in question that teased this reveal contained a lone image of what looks to be video game-style graphics showing a dinosaur hiding behind some foliage. No caption outside of a few emojis were shared by the account, which naturally led to many fans asking questions about what this could be in relation to.

What makes this tease so likely to be a video game comes with another announcement that happened to be made this afternoon. Jeff Goldblum, who is one of the most notable actors associated with the Jurassic Park film franchise, was announced to be involved with next week's Summer Game Fest kick-off stream. Although Goldblum could be showing up for another reason, it makes sense for him to be the one to reveal this project since so many fans associate him with Jurassic World.

Tune in Next Thursday for #SummerGameFest Kickoff Live, streaming everywhere at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 6 pm GMT at https://t.co/1ZwAhZ66ie Don't miss a special appearance by Jeff Goldblum during this showcase of world premieres and first looks at what's next in video games! pic.twitter.com/uiIpht8tTf — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) June 3, 2021

It's also worth mentioning that Goldblum himself was previously associated with the aforementioned release of Jurassic World Evolution. As such, there's a good chance that he could be returning to work on a potential sequel. Evolution itself was largely a successful venture for developer Frontier Developments, so it would be logical for a follow-up game to be in the works.

If a new Jurassic World Evolution title is revealed, we'll hear about it this time next week on Thursday, June 10. Regardless of what announcement Goldblum might have to share, we'll bring you all of the latest news from Summer Game Fest here on ComicBook.com as it developss.