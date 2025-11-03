Just Cause 5 Update Is Not What Fans Wanted to Hear

Fans looking forward to getting their hands on Just Cause 5 got an update they didn’t want to hear. The Just Cause franchise has been going strong since the first title was released in 2006. The most recent entry, Just Cause 4, came out in 2018, and fans have been eagerly awaiting a sequel. While waiting to hear anything from Avalanche Studios about the forthcoming Just Cause 5, fans have remained hopeful; unfortunately, the latest update is anything but. Christopher Sundbert, who left the company in 2019, offered an update that fans didn’t want to read.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sundbert posted on X on November 3, 2025, indicating that there was no hope of Just Cause 5 ever being released. News of its cancellation circulated online in July 2023, but fans remained hopeful that it would only mean a delay. After all, Just Cause 4 officially went gold, and the franchise has been beloved by many. While there’s no denying that, the problem revolves around the creative team at Avalanche Studios … or, instead, the lack thereof. In Sundbert’s post, he explains that few from the original team are still with the studio, suggesting nobody is there to develop a fifth chapter.

Just Cause 5 Probably Won’t Be Made

When a creative team departs in droves, leaving few original members, it’s unlikely that something new will come out of the studio. More often than not, you see IPs like Just Cause get sold to another studio for development. Avalanche Studios isn’t looking to the past for its next big game. Instead, it’s putting all of its eggs into Contraband, which was in development for release on the Xbox. Microsoft canceled Contraband, but the studio’s website still details its development. This is likely for other consoles or for the PC market. What’s missing is anything relating to Just Cause 5.

Me and my team pitched Contraband back in 2017 to MSFT (and signed it). It's changed quite a lot since then obviously, but it would have been fantastic to see it being released one day somehow. #JC5 would be a no-go since extremely few from the original team are there still. https://t.co/F9kxtXqi4k — Christofer Sundberg 🧨💦⚔️ (@CHSundberg) November 3, 2025

The Just Cause franchise has had its share of ups and downs. A previously announced Just Cause Mobile game was in development at Square Enix, and it even had an early access release in 2021. It was set for a global release in 2022, but Just Cause Mobile was cancelled in 2023. Just Cause 5 appears to be the next title to die on the vine, as Avalanche Studios isn’t developing it, and there’s no indication that the IP has been sold to another studio. This doesn’t necessarily mean fans will never get another Just Cause game, but it will probably be a long time before that happens.

While the franchise has its fair share of fans, it’s also not the most competitive in the marketplace. Add to that the fact that the IP has been sitting idle since 2018, and there’s not a massive group of people clamoring for the next title. That’s not to say that there aren’t any, as Just Cause 4’s publisher, Square Enix, shipped around four million copies throughout its run. That’s not a small number, but it pales in comparison to franchises like Grand Theft Auto or The Last of Us. Regardless, the news that Just Cause 5 isn’t happening hits hard for some, and as of writing, the IP appears to be dead.

How disappointed are you that Just Cause 5 isn’t happening? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!