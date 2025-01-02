Kanye West Names The Last of Us Part 2 the “Best Game Ever Made”

Kanye West has high praise for The Last of Us Part 2! Naughty Dog is one of the most respected video games in the industry and has managed to make a name for itself even outside of gaming. On top of creating renowned video games, the team has managed to translate arguably its biggest series, The Last of Us, into an award-winning prestige TV show on HBO. Part of the reason for its success is that series creator Neil Druckmann is heavily in the production of the show from writing to even directing episodes. The second season of The Last of Us is slated to debut sometime this spring and it will adapt the incredibly controversial second game.

While The Last of Us Part 1 was a total hit across the board upon its release in 2013, the long-awaited sequel was met with more division. The game was still a commercial hit and got incredible reviews, even going as far as winning Game of the Year in 2020. However, among fans, it is a hot topic. The Last of Us Part 2 managed to lead to a lot of discourse over its narrative because of some big swings it makes (quite literally) in the early hours of the game, but also the fact it makes players play as an antagonist they’ve been made to hate with a passion for the second half of the story. It’s something that has caused a lot of people to hate The Last of Us Part 2… but not Kanye West!

On his Instagram story (via realradec on Twitter), Kanye West revealed he is currently playing through The Last of Us Part 2 on Survivor difficulty, one of the hardest modes in the game that makes resources very scarce, enemies do more damage, and more. It’s not for the weak whatsoever. Kanye noted that he has spent all day on one level because of the difficulty challenges. However, despite his struggles, he said that The Last of Us Part 2 is “by far the best game ever made so far”. That’s pretty high praise from Kanye, especially for a game that is so controversial among series fans. It’s likely this isn’t Kanye’s first time playing the game either given the difficulty he’s playing it on, as one would need a lot of knowledge on how to play it to take on that challenge.

Kanye has noted interest in the gaming industry in the past even going as far as announcing a video game called Only One in 2015. The game would’ve seen players traveling through Heaven as his late mother, Donda. The game never saw the light of day and not much is known about it beyond that, it’s highly likely it has been canceled and we won’t learn much more beyond it unless Kanye says something. On top of that, Kanye once tweeted that he wanted to meet with Hideo Kojima in New York, but it’s unclear if anything ever happened there.

As for The Last of Us Part 2, it will be interesting to see how fans of the show that haven’t played the game react to the second season of the TV series. While the creative team behind the Last of Us show has said there will be some changes in the second season, a lot of the core plot points will likely remain the same as they are foundational for the story. As noted, one of the biggest and controversial story moments happens incredibly early in the game, so it will be exciting to see if that moment happens in the first episode or if they choose to build up to it in the first couple of episodes. However, the second season of The Last of Us will have less episodes than the first, but the show will cover the second game across multiple seasons.

Naughty Dog is currently working on a new IP called Intergalactic, but has confirmed it is developing The Last of Us 3. As of right now, nothing is known about the third game and it’s unclear if it will even release anytime soon. Naughty Dog is known for taking its time and has been in the trenches of this new game for nearly five years now with no release date announced. Fans may have to wait until the PS6 to play The Last of Us 3 at this rate.