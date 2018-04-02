The King of Fighters ’97: Global Match Arrives On PlayStation 4 Tomorrow, With Enhanced Online Play

If you’re a classic gaming fan, then more than likely you’ve seen the barrage of Neo-Geo titles that have come out for current gen systems, with a slew of games to choose from. But The King of Fighters ’97: Global Match, which arrives tomorrow, is far from your typical Neo-Geo port.

SNK talked about the game in a recent PlayStation Blog post, and how it’s going to show a number of improvements over the typical Neo-Geo release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game, which will release for both PlayStation 4 and PS Vita, will be $14.99 (cross-buy compatible, by the way), and is being co-developed by Code Mystics, the same team that worked on the previously released Samurai Shodown V. With them in tow, SNK has managed to integrate a number of improvements to the classic Neo-Geo fighting game.

Among these is the inclusion of online multiplayer, with networked code meant for more competitive style of play. This means you don’t have to worry about servers being an issue when it comes to connecting with friends (or enemies) in online bouts.

In addition, players can also visit the King of Fighters Gallery Mode, which will feature a variety of artwork pieces and animations inspired by the series, as well as the ability to customize your menus with your choice of background music, featuring songs from the game.

In the PlayStation Blog, the team had a chance to speak with Yasuyki Oda and Hideaki Asanaka about the game’s development, and how its new features will bring back fans for more.

Said Asanaka, “KOF ’97 felt like a turning point for the franchise as we finished the first overarching storyline and it was a huge hit with fans. I hope they enjoy the unique soundtrack we put together for this iconic release.”

Oda added, “KOF ’97 is still currently one of the most popular esports titles out there, especially in China where huge tournaments are still regularly held. I hope that this release motivates more fans overseas to try their hand at competing in these retro titles!”

You can get into the fighting action of The King of Fighters ’97 starting tomorrow!