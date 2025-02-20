Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Releases Update 1.1.2 Patch Notes

Many gamers have already sunk countless hours into Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, stepping into Henry’s medieval shoes. However, despite an overall positive reaction from fans, the game does have a few bugs and issues that need to be worked out. In fact, in response to today’s announcement about another Twitch drop, many fans took the opportunity to ask after the next update. Thankfully, Warhorse Studios just pushed out another hotfix to address several reported issues with stability and quest bugs. Being a hotfix, version 1.1.2 is a smaller update than something, but it should resolve some major issues including several that were causing the game to crash for players.

The main highlights for this update are fixes that prevent some quest progression hangups. For instance, in the Fortuna quest, Bozhena and Pavlena will now stop reporting the player for crimes. In addition, The King’s Gambit quest will no longer feature disappearing wine quest interactions halfway through. In addition to this, Epic Games Store players will now see their achievements, even if they play for longer than an hour.

Full Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Hotfix 1.1.2 Patch Notes

This patch may be small, but it has a heavy focus on stability. For gamers who’ve run into crashes while trying to look at doors or finishing up a game of dice, this is a much-needed fix that will hopefully make it easier to settle into the game. After all, nothing quite pulls players out of the game like having it crash right in the middle of a basic task, which has been an issue for some players in the early weeks of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

For a full list of every fix in this latest Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 update, check out the full patch notes from Warhorse Studios below.

Fortuna

Bozhena and Pavlena will no longer report the player for crimes during the quest.

The King’s Gambit

The quest interactor for wine will no longer disappear, allowing players to continue pouring wine for the guests.

Combat

Fixed the crossbow aiming zoom on ultrawide resolutions.

Platform-specific fixes

Epic Games Store: Fixed the issue with achievements not being completed after longer than one hour of play.

PROS

Improved the issue with rewards sometimes requiring game restart to be awarded.

Stability

Fixed a crash when looking at certain locked doors and chests.

Fixed a crash sometimes occurring loading the game after finishing the dice mini-game.

Fixed a crash related to opening the horse inventory.

Fixed a crash related to interacting with a cart.

Fixed a crash when spamming keys on the EULA screen.

Fixed a crash when having conflicting versions of the Bink library.

A few dozen additional stability fixes and improvements.

With so many stability fixes in this latest patch, hopefully those players who’ve been struggling to keep the game running will be able to experience the adventure that is Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Have you had issues with crashing or bugs while playing Kingdom Come Deliverance 2? Let us know in the comments below!