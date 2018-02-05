Kingdom Come: Deliverance’s Trophy List Rewards Pacifist Gameplay

The full trophy list for Kingdom Come: Deliverance has been revealed with several interesting challenges, one of which rewards players for not killing anyone in the main quest except when absolutely forced to.

If you’ve ever wanted to play through an RPG with a mostly pacifist playstyle, Warhorse Studios’ new realistic take on the genre looks to allow players to do just that. Among all the various trophies, some of which include a couple of spoilers with memorable names that foreshadow characters’ fates, one trophy involves sparing enemies throughout your adventure. With all the fighting that takes place in Kingdom Come: Deliverance, you might be wondering how this is possible, but previous gameplay videos have shown that players have the option of sparing enemies at times after beating them in battle. There’s one exception to this quest though that involves the mandatory killing of someone named Runt, a name that makes it sound like the NPC probably deserved it anyway.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the entire list of Kingdom Come: Deliverance trophies below to start planning out your realistic adventure through Bohemia before the game releases on Feb. 13:

Platinum

Platinum Trophy Collect all trophies



Gold

Completionist Complete all quests.

The End Complete the main story line.



Silver

Pilgrim Find all wayside shrines and conciliatory crosses.

Ranger Walk more than 50 Km.

Fighter Carry out 100 combos in combat.

Sniper Kill 50 enemies with headshots.

Merciful Don’t kill anyone during main quest line (except Runt).

McLovin Court Theresa.

Level Cap Reach maximum level.

Casanova Court Lady Stephanie.

Scrooge Hoard 5,000 Groschen.

Robber Baron Complete Robber Baron quest.

Thief Steal things with a total value of 30,000 Groschen.



Bronze

Talmberger Complete all Optional Objectives in Siege quest

Conqueror Conquer the enemy camp in Vranik.

Bastard Find out who your real father is.

Monk Become a monk.

Runt Kill Runt.

Firestarter Get jailed in Skalitz.

Buddy Save Lord Capon from the Cumans.

Sinner Get drunk with Father Godwin.

Plague Doctor Heal all the sick in Merhojed.

Judas Betray your friends in the Gallows Brothers quest.

Freud Find out about Erik’s past.

Master Huntsman Become the Talmberg Huntsman.

Spoilsport Sabotage all three executions.

Bad Trip Dance with the Devil.

Ginger Save Ginger from the bandits.

David Horak Collect 10,000 herbs.

Awakening Join Sir Radzig’s garrison.

Bard Level up Speech to maximum.

Insomniac Don’t sleep for two days and nights.

Fatso Be stuffed to bursting for two days.

Anorectic Starve for three days.

Bookworm Read twenty books.

Edward Kelly Brew fifteen types of potion

Stealth Killer Kill twenty enemies by stealth

Hunter Bag fifty game animals.

King Charming Be popular in every town and village.

Cavalier Save Theresa from the Cumans.

Serial Killer Kill 200 people.

Traveller Discover all locations on the map.

Knightrider Win the Talmberg horse race.

Haggler Save 2000 Groschen by haggling.

Convict Spend three days in prison.

Alcoholic Become addicted to alcohol.

Gambler Win 1,000 Groschen in the dice minigame.

Blacksmith’s Son Complete the first quest.

Virgin Stay celibate and complete the entire game as a virgin.



[PlayStation Lifestyle & PSN Profiles]