Kingdom Come: Deliverance’s Trophy List Rewards Pacifist Gameplay

The full trophy list for Kingdom Come: Deliverance has been revealed with several interesting challenges, one of which rewards players for not killing anyone in the main quest except when absolutely forced to.
If you’ve ever wanted to play through an RPG with a mostly pacifist playstyle, Warhorse Studios’ new realistic take on the genre looks to allow players to do just that. Among all the various trophies, some of which include a couple of spoilers with memorable names that foreshadow characters’ fates, one trophy involves sparing enemies throughout your adventure. With all the fighting that takes place in Kingdom Come: Deliverance, you might be wondering how this is possible, but previous gameplay videos have shown that players have the option of sparing enemies at times after beating them in battle. There’s one exception to this quest though that involves the mandatory killing of someone named Runt, a name that makes it sound like the NPC probably deserved it anyway.
Check out the entire list of Kingdom Come: Deliverance trophies below to start planning out your realistic adventure through Bohemia before the game releases on Feb. 13:
Platinum
- Platinum Trophy
- Collect all trophies
Gold
- Completionist
- Complete all quests.
- The End
- Complete the main story line.
Silver
- Pilgrim
- Find all wayside shrines and conciliatory crosses.
- Ranger
- Walk more than 50 Km.
- Fighter
- Carry out 100 combos in combat.
- Sniper
- Kill 50 enemies with headshots.
- Merciful
- Don’t kill anyone during main quest line (except Runt).
- McLovin
- Court Theresa.
- Level Cap
- Reach maximum level.
- Casanova
- Court Lady Stephanie.
- Scrooge
- Hoard 5,000 Groschen.
- Robber Baron
- Complete Robber Baron quest.
- Thief
- Steal things with a total value of 30,000 Groschen.
Bronze
- Talmberger
- Complete all Optional Objectives in Siege quest
- Conqueror
- Conquer the enemy camp in Vranik.
- Bastard
- Find out who your real father is.
- Monk
- Become a monk.
- Runt
- Kill Runt.
- Firestarter
- Get jailed in Skalitz.
- Buddy
- Save Lord Capon from the Cumans.
- Sinner
- Get drunk with Father Godwin.
- Plague Doctor
- Heal all the sick in Merhojed.
- Judas
- Betray your friends in the Gallows Brothers quest.
- Freud
- Find out about Erik’s past.
- Master Huntsman
- Become the Talmberg Huntsman.
- Spoilsport
- Sabotage all three executions.
- Bad Trip
- Dance with the Devil.
- Ginger
- Save Ginger from the bandits.
- David Horak
- Collect 10,000 herbs.
- Awakening
- Join Sir Radzig’s garrison.
- Bard
- Level up Speech to maximum.
- Insomniac
- Don’t sleep for two days and nights.
- Fatso
- Be stuffed to bursting for two days.
- Anorectic
- Starve for three days.
- Bookworm
- Read twenty books.
- Edward Kelly
- Brew fifteen types of potion
- Stealth Killer
- Kill twenty enemies by stealth
- Hunter
- Bag fifty game animals.
- King Charming
- Be popular in every town and village.
- Cavalier
- Save Theresa from the Cumans.
- Serial Killer
- Kill 200 people.
- Traveller
- Discover all locations on the map.
- Knightrider
- Win the Talmberg horse race.
- Haggler
- Save 2000 Groschen by haggling.
- Convict
- Spend three days in prison.
- Alcoholic
- Become addicted to alcohol.
- Gambler
- Win 1,000 Groschen in the dice minigame.
- Blacksmith’s Son
- Complete the first quest.
- Virgin
- Stay celibate and complete the entire game as a virgin.