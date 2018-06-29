Kingdom Hearts III Director Reveals The Reason Behind Lack of Final Fantasy Character Reveals

We’ve had quite a few looks into the worlds of the upcoming Kingdom Hearts 3 game that will finally be arriving next year, but one thing suspiciously missing is our beloved Final Fantasy characters. Though we still have quite a way to go before the title releases in January of next year, some may be wondering if our other favourite franchise is getting cut down to size.

Luckily, that doesn’t seem to be the case as game director Tetsuya Nomura sits down with USGamer to talk about where the heck our favourite characters are. “When you look back on the first Kingdom Hearts, Sora was still a new character, so we kind of had the Final Fantasy characters as supporting characters,” Nomura told the site. “But now that it’s been 15 years, the original characters are more polished than they were before, so I don’t think think they need the Final Fantasy characters’ help as much as they did before.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

One thing that is different this go around is that there are more original characters than ever before, which means there was a little skimming as far as where the Final Fantasy characters fit in. He also says that the creative team just doesn’t think players will be as impressed as they were 15 years ago, “But nowadays, there are an abundance of titles that do that, so I don’t see the value of having that kind of feature in the game anymore.”

But don’t fear, that doesn’t mean they won’t be there – just it won’t be exactly like previous titles. Of course the director wouldn’t give us full details, that’s just not their style, but he did offer insight into an impending announcement:

“I can’t disclose too much about the Final Fantasy characters or whether or not they’ll be in Kingdom Hearts III, because I can only speak to what’s been shown. That doesn’t mean that I’m saying that there won’t be any Final Fantasy characters. Please look forward to future information.”

All I’ll say as a hardcore Final Fantasy fangirl is that if I don’t see Sephiroth, I riot (kidding).

To read more on what Nomura-san had to say in his recent interview, you can learn more about the upcoming Kingdom Hearts game here. As for the game itself, it is set to arrive on January 29th pending no further delays.