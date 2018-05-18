New ‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Footage Shows Off Wreck-It Ralph Summons and More

The time is here, Kingdom Hearts 3 hopefuls! The press impressions are up, furthering the excitement for the now confirmed 2018 release of the highly anticipated title from Square Enix. We’ve had some interesting looks thus far, including a sneak peek at some of the incredible summons including the return of Ariel from Little Mermaid, and the debut of Ralph from Wreck-It Ralph.

Our friends over at GameSpot recently sat down with the title first hand and they couldn’t stop gushing about how the third full entry into the series managed to retain the magic that first captured our hearts. With Wreck-It Ralph, the film centered around a world filled with video game glory and technological entanglement, making it the perfect world to debut in the game Kingdom Hearts 3. Seeing the 8-bit style in parts and the more “retro” coin-based summon in action, it’s the perfect blend of the two franchises.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the video at the top of the article, courtesy of Eurogamer, we get to see how the Ralph summon works first hand. It’s so perfectly Ralph and to see the lovable goof alongside Sora does make this fan girl way happier than I’d like to admit.

Keep in mind, this is only a small portion of what players will have to look forward to. Though the press embargo has been lifted, those that participated only saw a very short amount of what the game has to offer for privacy reasons. The two main areas that many saw were the familiar Olympus Coliseum and the Toy Story world. Both offered the magic players have come to expect, with a few updated surprises.

As you can see in the clip directly above, there are quite a few blends of past favourites, even with classic throwback styles seen in the most recent GIF. This is is a big reason why this franchise has done so well, it pulls at the very heart strings of fandom – but with enough fluctuation that even if one series doesn’t quite do it for you, there are many more to choose from.

With the likes of Tangled, Monsters Inc, and plenty more having been confirmed previously, there will certainly be many new experiences to enjoy for fans of Disney while also providing familiar stomping grounds for Sora and the crew.

Though we still don’t have a release date at this time, it is coming – and soon! As heard in the video at the top of the article, the game’s director has confirmed that a release date will be revealed next month. Given that next month is E3 and Square Enix has already mentioned their “big” presence this year, the two go hand in hand. We can’t wait to learn even more about the game next month, as we probably rewatch this same footage over and over again to tide us over.

Kingdom Hearts 3 is currently slated for a 2018 release.