‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Voice Cast Revealed

As we inch closer and closer to the release date for the highly anticipated Kingdom Hearts III, Square Enix continues to share more about the upcoming game with the world. The latest reveal shows who is returning – and who is new – to the fantastical world created with a full list of voice actors confirmed for their roles.

Of course we are going to have Tony Anselmo as Donald Duck alongside Bill Farmer as Goofy, but with the inclusion of new worlds, there are also new voices added into the mix. Tangled, Frozen, and Toy Story fans are going to be thrilled with the names revealed below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Josh Gad (Frozen, Beauty and the Beast) as Olaf from Frozen

(Frozen, Beauty and the Beast) as Olaf from Frozen Kristen Bell (Frozen, Veronica Mars, Forgetting Sarah Marshall) as Anna from Frozen

(Frozen, Veronica Mars, Forgetting Sarah Marshall) as Anna from Frozen Idina Menzel (Frozen, Enchanted, Rent) as Elsa from Frozen

(Frozen, Enchanted, Rent) as Elsa from Frozen Jonathan Groff (Frozen, Mindhunter, American Sniper) as Kristoff from Frozen

(Frozen, Mindhunter, American Sniper) as Kristoff from Frozen Zachary Levi (Tangled, Chuck, Thor: The Dark World) as Flynn Rider from Tangled

(Tangled, Chuck, Thor: The Dark World) as Flynn Rider from Tangled Donna Murphy (Tangled, Center Stage) as Mother Gothel from Tangled

(Tangled, Center Stage) as Mother Gothel from Tangled John Ratzenberger (Toy Story, Cheers, The Incredibles, Coco) as Hamm from Toy Story

(Toy Story, Cheers, The Incredibles, Coco) as Hamm from Toy Story Wallace Shawn (Toy Story, The Princess Bride, The Good Wife) as Rex from Toy Story

(Toy Story, The Princess Bride, The Good Wife) as Rex from Toy Story Tate Donovan (Hercules, The O.C., Argo) as Hercules from Hercules

(Hercules, The O.C., Argo) as Hercules from Hercules Kevin R. McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean Series) as Gibbs from the Pirates of the Caribbean series

(Pirates of the Caribbean Series) as Gibbs from the Pirates of the Caribbean series Tony Anselmo as Donald Duck

as Donald Duck Bill Farmer as Goofy

And you can’t forget about Sora! The game’s main protagonist will once again be facing off against hordes of Darkness with Haley Joel Osment reprising his role. Though we still have a little bit more to go before we see the release of the exciting new installment, it is a breath of fresh air to see those familiar faces – voices – once more!

As for the game itself, Kingdom Hearts 3 is set to release on January 29th of next year for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 systems.

Who are you most excited to hear from again? Any particular member of the new cast has you the most hyped? Sound off with your thoughts on the Kingdom Hearts franchise and the latest reveal in the comment section below!