Sora Shouldn’t Remain the Sole Protagonist in Kingdom Hearts 4 (& Here’s Why)

The Kingdom Hearts franchise has been a staple for many Disney and Square Enix fans for over a decade. With titles such as Big Hero 6, Final Fantasy, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Toy Story having their shot within the RPG series, each installment brings new and exciting opportunities for players to dive into. One thing has stayed the same throughout most of the installments and that’s Sora being the main protagonist. Sure, we’ve seen Roxas, Ventus, and Riku leading their titles, but within the mainline series, Sora has taken the front seat. However, Kingdom Hearts 4 kicks off the “Lost Masters” arc with Sora now stuck in Quadratum, which begs a puzzling question…Could Sora remain as the main protagonist in Kingdom Hearts 4?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Besides 358/2 Days, Birth By Sleep, Melody of Memories, and Kingdom Hearts: 2.8 Prologue, Sora has been the main protagonist in the series. There have been instances in the mainline games that let players take on the roles of Riku and Roxas, but the focus has always been on Sora. However, knowing that Sora has disappeared after the events of Kingdom Hearts 3, we could perhaps see our fellow Keyblade masters taking on a heavier role as protagonists. Other characters could hold their ground next to Sora in Kingdom Hearts 4, as we have seen Kiari and Axel become Keyblade wielders themselves.

Sora Could Share the Protagonist Role in Kingdom Hearts 4

The Kingdom Hearts franchise has had occasions where other characters were the main protagonists.

With this being said, there is another reasonable individual who could put their fighting skills to the test … Strelitzia. This Keyblade wielder has been mentioned before in the mobile game Kingdom Hearts Union X, as she is a part of the Dandelion Union, whose job is to lead the union after the First Keyblade War. While this is the first time we’ve seen this mysterious character, we know that she is with Sora in Quandratum, a realm that she seems familiar with. It seems more likely that Strelitzia could find her spot as a protagonist in the upcoming installment.

All of these characters have proven themselves to be worthy champions who could be protagonists alongside Sora. Seeing how the story for Kingdom Hearts 4 sets up the journey of finding Sora, the possibility of having another protagonist is pretty solid. Kingdom Hearts III: Re-Mind DLC did set up the chance for Riku and Yozura to lead the pack. From a gameplay standpoint, it would be interesting to see Yozura and Strelitzia taking the reins for a bit, considering they’re new characters with different Keyblade abilities.

Sora’s story is far from over, but the same can be said for many of the characters mentioned. As with Kingdom Hearts 2 and Kingdom Hearts 3, Sora kept a spotlight on him for most of the time but gave way for some characters to get their time to shine. It could be possible to see Sora sit back during the “Lost Masters” arc, but we don’t know for sure. Both options are on the table, but regardless of the decision, Sora will remain a staple in the Kingdom Hearts franchise and will make his return in Kingdom Hearts 4 in the future.