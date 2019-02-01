‘Kingdom Hearts III’: Every “Flantastic Seven” Location

Just like previous Kingdom Hearts titles, the third installment in the main narrative offers a plethora of fun side quests and objectives players must complete to progress through the story. For those excited to dive back into the world of magic and friendship, there is one activity that has a delicious twist.

The “Flantastic Seven” mini-games are littered throughout the world. To help keep you focused on the that glorious 100% completion, this small guide will help you hit all of the locations fast without having to miss a beat.

Some of these locations won’t appear until you’ve successfully completed the main storyline, whereas certain Flan locations will — like the one near the vending machines in the Toy Story world. Still, when you’re ready to knock all of these bad boys out, here’s what you need to do in order to unlock all of the minigames and collect those sweet, sweet (literally) rewards:

Olympus (Hercules) Cherry Flan: Overlook save point, head up the stairs and voila — Flantastic adventures await

Toy Boy (Toy Story) Strawberry Flan: Rest Area save point, in between the vending machines

Kingdom of Corono (Tangled) Blood Orange Flan: The Forest save point, past the small pond once you’re through the chasm

Monstropolis (Monsters Inc.) Banana Flan: Basement save point, head towards the vault until you see a new area to the left Enter through the door and pass the archway

Arendelle (Frozen) Grape Flan: Mountain Ridge save point, turn left on the mountain side (not a footprint to be seen?) and head down into the clearing

The Caribbean (Pirates of the Caribbean) Watermelon Flan: Port Royale save point, through the archway to the right

San Fransokyo (Big Hero 6) – Only available at night for this one Honeydew Flan: South District save point, climb up to the top of John’s Fashion Center Go to the building with the radio antennae



Kingdom Hearts III is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles. You can also check out our full review right here.

Have a request for a specific guide or looking for additional help? Drop your thoughts off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!