New ‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Artwork Features Kairi And Her Destiny Embrace Keyblade

Today, Square Enix released two new pieces of Kingdom Hearts III artwork depicting Kairi and her Destiny Embrace Keyblade.

The artwork reveal comes courtesy of the game’s official Twitter account and features Kairi preparing for battle with her aforementioned Keyblade.

As you may know, this isn’t our first time seeing Kairi in Kingdom Hearts III, she was notably revealed this past June during Sony Interactive Entertainment’s E3 2018 presser via the Pirates of the Caribbean trailer.

As you can see, Kairi’s long hair has been replaced by a much shorter look and her outfit, while mostly still the same, has been tweaked a little bit. At the time of the reveal of her new look, not every fan was pleased with the changes made to the fan-favorite chracter, but it appears most have either gotten over it or have since warmed up to the changes. Scrolling through the responses to the new artwork, there’s virtually no negative comments about the character changes, just love.

For those that don’t know: Kairi is one of the original main characters of Kingdom Hearts, and the original persona of Namine. Born in Radiant Garden, she currently lives on Destiny Islands with her two best friends, Riku and Sora. For more on the character, click here.

Kingdom Hearts III is poised to release on Xbox One and PS4 on January 25 if you’re in Japan. If you’re in Europe or North America, the game will follow a few days later on January 29. At the moment of writing this, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port nor a PC port.