Get the Whole ‘Kingdom Hearts’ Story On PlayStation 4 For an Awesome Price

With Kingdom Hearts III now just about two months away from release, the hype for the long-awaited sequel is at an all-time high. However, if you feel like reliving the saga from where the whole thing began on your PlayStation 4, there's a good opportunity to do so -- for a pretty rock solid price.

Amazon is currently offering Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far for PlayStation 4 for the low price of $33.99, which is pretty good considering what it usually sells for. The package consists of three separate game releases that span the entire series of Kingdom Hearts across nine different titles, including the following:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX – Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep –A fragmentary passage–

Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie)

That's a whole lot of content for the package that you're getting, all in one eloquently designed box, so it's all in one place. Here's the official description for the item:

In Kingdom Hearts The Story so Far, Keyblade wielders can relive the magical adventures of Sora, Donald Duck, Goofy and friends as they attempt to stop the Heartless invasion that threatens their universe. Fans will travel to iconic Disney locales and join forces with beloved Disney and Final Fantasy characters in order to fight back against the threat of darkness and bring back light to all worlds.

Alas, the release is only for PlayStation 4, as there are no plans to release this sort of compilation for Xbox One. Not yet, anyway. You never know; Square Enix has become a fan of re-releases as of late, with many Final Fantasy games due to arrive for Xbox One and Nintendo Switch next year.

This price probably won't last too long; so if you're looking to get the ultimate Kingdom Hearts compilation, head over and grab yours while you can.

Kingdom Hearts III releases on January 29, 2019 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

(Disclaimer: Clicking on the links above may earn WWG a small commission from the retailer. We appreciate your support!)