This Giant Kirby Plush Looks Ready for Dreamland

Kirby has been defending Dreamland since his very first adventure, and now Nintendo fans can close their eyes and join him thanks to a giant plush coming from Takara Tomy! Pre-orders for the plush are now live in Japan, and the item will arrive in June. The company has not yet announced whether the plush will release in North America, but it is currently considering it. According to Siliconera, the plush retails for 11,000 yen, which translates to about $105; that makes it a little bit cheaper than some of the other giant video game plushes that have been announced recently. For fans of HAL Laboratory's mascot, this definitely seems like a must-own item!

An image of the plush can be found below.

(Photo: Takara Tomy)

Kirby has received a lot of plush options over the years, but this one seems unique, and that's not just because of the size. Maybe it's the sleepy eyes, or the impossibly soft appearance, but there's something really charming about this plush. Of course, some fans might find it a bit difficult to make room for an item this big; thankfully, Takara Tomy has also offered a pair of smaller options, for those that want a sleepy version of Kirby that won't take up too much space on the bed!

Introduced in 1992's Kirby's Dream Land on Game Boy, Kirby has appeared in countless games over the years. The character's most recent appearance is Kirby Fighters 2, which released on Nintendo Switch last year. The character has proven to be one of the most versatile protagonists in gaming, appearing in everything from pinball games, to the fighting genre, and everything in between. No matter what games he appears in, however, Kirby has remained one of the most charming protagonists in all of gaming. His merchandise certainly reflects that, as well!

Prior to the start of this year, HAL Laboratory teased new Kirby items would release throughout 2021, including merchandise and books. It's unclear what else might be in the works, but with this giant plush offering, it already seems that this year will have a lot for fans to look forward to!

