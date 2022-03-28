Knack 3 Speculation Grows After New PlayStation Trademark

It looks like PlayStation could be working on Knack 3 if a new trademark is anything to go by. When the PlayStation 4 first launched back in 2013, one of the titles that released alongside the platform was that of Knack, which was a new action-platformer franchise from Sony. In 2017, a sequel titled Knack 2 ended up coming about, but since that time, PlayStation hasn’t announced any new Knack projects. However, it looks like the fling of a new trademark in Japan might be teasing a return of the character sometime soon.

Discovered by Gematsu, Sony filed a new trademark for Knack earlier this month on March 17th. The trademark itself didn’t refer to anything involving Knack 3 or a potential sequel of another name, but the timing of this move is quite curious, especially given that numerous PlayStation rumors are running rampant at the moment.

In a general sense, it’s hard to know what to make of this trademark. Oftentimes, companies will have to re-file trademarks like this every now and then if they want to retain the rights to a certain name. As such, this filing could have just been done as a way for Sony to continue to ensure that it owns the Knack name.

In addition, Knack 3 doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to come about at this point in time because the developer of the series, Japan Studio, downsized greatly within the past year. In fact, Japan Studio ended up merging with Team Asobi in 2021, which is the developer behind the Astro Bot series. Moving forward, Japan Studio has been said to largely be focusing on the Astro Bot franchise, which means that other properties such as Knack have likely been shelved at the company. Still, if Knack 3 were to come about, it’s always possible that Sony could’ve assigned the project to be worked on at another studio.

Would you be excited if Knack 3 is something that PlayStation is actually working on? Or would you prefer to see this franchise continue to stay in the past?