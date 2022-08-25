The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Are Coming to Knockout City

Knockout City developer Velan Studios has announced that its upcoming season, Season 7, will officially launch on August 30th with a mutants theme. Titled "Mutant Mutiny," the free-to-play dodgeball game is adding an entire crew of mutants... and also some very special mutants in the form of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

That's right; Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello are all set to join Knockout City when Season 7: Mutant Mutiny launch on August 30th. The four characters will be available as part of a special bundle featuring all of them for $19.99. Each of them has their own unique intro pose, but there are plenty of other TMNT-related goodies beyond that in the new season as well.

For example, there is a special in-game event about the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that is set to run during the fourth and fifth weeks of Season 7: Mutant Mutiny with TMNT cosmetics as rewards and a special Premium Edition of the Brawl Pass with various further TMNT cosmetics like an April O'Neil outfit and Shredder's Mask.

There is also a new map, Sludge Works. "This offshore industrial dumping ground has plenty of high and low spots to break line-of-sight and stage an attack," the official announcement says of the new map, "but the battlefield is constantly changing! The stage will fill periodically with goopy sludge, closing off some routes and leaving brawlers more exposed. An alert will signify when it's time to drain the Sludge Works and the entire mass of sludge will drop in an instant."

As noted above, Knockout City Season 7: Mutant Mutiny is set to kick off on August 30th. More broadly, Knockout City is currently available, free to play, for the PC via Origin or Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Much like other multiplayer titles, it features seasons and purchasable cosmetics, though there are no loot boxes or similar mechanics. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Knockout City right here.

Have you been continuing to play Knockout City? What do you think about the additions for Season 7: Mutant Mutiny? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!