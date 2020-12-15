Death Stranding Developer Kojima Productions Teases Studio Anniversary Updates

✖

Kojima Productions, the developer of Death Stranding and home to Hideo Kojima and his crew, has teased that it will be offering up "some exciting updates" to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the developer's founding. Starting late tonight in the United States, it seems like Kojima Productions will be announcing... something or other. What that could mean at this point is anyone's guess, however.

It is known, for example, that Kojima Productions has already started work on something new. Kojima himself has been extremely broad with his desires for what the studio should work on going forward. That includes, but is not limited to, Kojima Productions possibly working on an anime and manga in the future. That said, the "exciting updates" could also be as simple as a new port for Death Stranding or some smaller update to the title in order to, for example, really take advantage of the PlayStation 5. Whatever it is, Kojima Productions intends to put it out on social media tonight at midnight ET/9PM PT.

December 16ᵗʰ marks the 5ᵗʰ Anniversary of #KojimaProductions ! Keep an eye out tomorrow on our social channels at 12AM (NYC), 5AM (UK), 6AM (CET) and 2PM (JP) as we'll be delivering some exciting updates you won't want to miss! #KJP5 pic.twitter.com/WZ3WP9q2Qp — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) December 15, 2020

Kojima Productions has not yet announced whatever it might be working on next. Its previous, and first, video game, Death Stranding is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Kojima Productions right here.

What do you think Kojima Productions intends to reveal? Could we get another Death Stranding port -- or will it be something more meaty?