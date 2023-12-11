KSI Says He'd "Be Down" for Tommy Fury Rematch, Jake Paul Issues $50 Million Challenge

Both Jake Paul and KSI have upcoming fights scheduled for next week. Obviously, Paul's fight with Andre August is the more official of the two, though KSI sparring iShowSpeed might actually bring in more viewers. However, it looks like the two content creators might be working toward an upcoming fight that's set to bring in a ton of money for all involved. That said, everything is still very up in the air at this stage, so it would be smart to take all of the bluster coming out of the two camps with a hefty grain of salt.

Everything started earlier today when KSI said he "would be down" for a rematch with Tommy Fury. The two fought back in October and Fury picked up a unanimous decision victory over KSI. That result wasn't without controversy, and KSI has gone so far as to tell his fans to comment on Fury's social media that he should have won that fight. During the podcast, KSI said, "I don't think he (Fury) will get any money for his next fight anymore. I don't think there's an audience for him." His co-host Harry Lewis then asked, "Would you fight him again?" KSI answered in the affirmative, seemingly teasing that a rematch might be on the cards if Fury is interested.

“I’m the biggest fight he’ll ever have.”



KSI is down to rematch Tommy Fury 👀 pic.twitter.com/WrPSX7xoME — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) December 10, 2023

However, it seems like Jake Paul's ears might've been burning from across the Atlantic, as his team announced that it was proposing a $50M winner-takes-all-fight against KSI. The one caveat here is that KSI has previously said that he can't do a true winner-takes-all fight because of his agreement with his boxing company, but Paul's team seems to think this is relatively easy to work around. It's worth noting that Paul's team wants the fight at 180 lbs, but would be willing to come to the UK, let KSI put his name first on the card, and walk out second if the fight takes place at 185. Paul has never fought below 185, so the dip to 180 might benefit KSI who fought at 183 for the Fury bout. Either way, the ball appears to be in KSI's court.

Will KSI Fight Tommy Fury or Jake Paul?

Jake Paul’s team has proposed a $50M winner-takes-all fight vs KSI at 180lbs 😱 pic.twitter.com/loOwLQUkqQ — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) December 10, 2023

It's tough to say exactly how this is going to shake out. KSI thinks he won the fight against Fury, so he might feel like his pride is on the line for that fight. Fury, for his part, has beaten both KSI and Jake Paul in back-to-back fights, so he might decide to move on to other opponents and won't bother going back to this well for a year or two.

With $50 Million on the table, the Paul fight might be too much for KSI to ignore. That's a ton of money, and Paul is one the biggest remaining challenges KSI could take on if he elects to continue his boxing career. At this point, we'll just have to wait and see. Fortunately, fans of both fighters have bouts to look forward to later this week. Paul fights August on December 16 and KSI is sparring with iShowSpeed on the same night.