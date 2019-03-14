Lady Gaga Could Be In ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

Since the mysterious world of CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077 is still shrouded despite our extensive gameplay look last year, it’s easy to let speculation get the better of us. Pair that with the knowledge that RED pretty much always has a reason for their social media activity – hello, those earlier codes on their Twitter last year – and that fertile ground for rumors is fresh and ready to grow some of the wildest stories.

The latest in the rumor mill claims that Oscar winner and singer Lady Gaga will be attached to the upcoming RPG, though in what capacity wasn’t made clear. According to French site ‘Actual Gaming‘, they claim that the A Star Is Born actress has wrapped up performing some motion-caption scenes for CD Projekt RED over the course of several months. They even claim it’s possible she’ll be a reoccurring character and could even be formally introduced during E3 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This isn’t the first time that Gaga’s appearance in the game has been questioned. Last year, she tweeted a series of garbled numbers and letters, to which the game’s official Twitter account replied “Of course! Of course we will!”

Of course! Of course we will! 😎 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 18, 2018

Now keep in mind, we’re not saying she’s suddenly the star of the game or anything like that, but it is a pretty random thing for the game’s official Twitter account to respond to. Could this mean she’s got a track on the upcoming RPG, or is she a potential love interest? Honestly, the sky is the limit and it really could mean anything but if there’s one thing CD Projekt RED taught us with their social media, it’s to dissect everything.

Unfortunately, we still don’t have a release date. That being said, you can catch up on all of our thoughts about the upcoming RPG, as well as stay in the know with the latest news with our Community Hub right here.For more about the game itself, as per the studio over at CD Projekt RED:

“The game follows the story of V — a hired gun on the rise in Night City, the most violent and dangerous metropolis of the corporate-ruled future. A robust character creator will allow players to choose V’s gender, visual appearance, character class, as well as historical background — all of which may influence the shape of the game,” the summary reads.

“With dozens of hours of main story arc quests, and many more of additional activities, there’s always something to see and do in Night City. Players will experience all of it entirely through V’s eyes, with an interactive dialogue system that gives them greater narrative agency.”

Thoughts on Gaga’s potential role? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!