This Lara Croft Cosplayer Nailed Her ‘Tomb Raider’ Cosplay

With the final entry into Lara Croft’s origins story now out for players to enjoy with Shadow of the Tomb Raider, fans all over the world are thinking about the famed archaeologist and her journey becoming the badass we know and love today. One cosplayer in particular showed off her skills with recreating Croft’s look in first game from the reboot, and we’ve got to admit – it’s impressive!

The cosplayer in question goes by ‘Monono’ and her entire portfolio is nothing if not absolutely astounding. You might also remember her face from our previous Skyrim coverage of her Aela the Huntress.

When the origins arc first began its journey back in 2013, fans of the iconic Lara Croft were invited on a journey based upon a merciless pace of evolution. For veterans of the franchise, we know Croft as this badass, confident adventurer that can take on any challenge. The rebooted series shows a much different journey, a metamorphosis from a young adult into a weathered survivor with a thirst for knowledge.

Interested in learning more about the final entry into Croft’s origins story? You can check out our full Shadow of the Tomb Raider review right here with a small blurb below:

“Without giving any story spoilers away, Shadow of the Tomb Raider did a phenomenal job at keeping players engrossed in Lara’s mission. Her experience mattered and her choices – at times – were haunting. With the familiar combat style of the previous two games and the expanded upon world-view of Croft herself, the third and final story is one that will appeal to the adventure seeking gamer. Fans of both the Tomb Raider series and Uncharted will find endless adventures to partake in, dangers to overcome, and philosophies to uncover.”

