The Last of Us Season 2 Filming Reportedly Delayed

Filming on the second season of HBO's The Last of Us has reportedly been delayed. Following the release of Season 1 earlier in 2023, fans have been eager for Season 2 to arrive. Unfortunately, due to multiple strikes that occurred throughout this year, work on Season 2 has taken longer to get off of the ground than previously expected. And while the first week of 2023 was originally supposed to be when production on The Last of Us Season 2 would get underway, it now won't be starting until the following month.

According to MaxBliz, filming for Season 2 of The Last of Us has shifted from beginning on January 7, 2024, and will now start on February 20, 2024. This information is said to stem from the Directors Guild of Canada, which is the country where The Last of Us is primarily filmed. As for its end date, Season 2 is said to film all the way until September 9, 2024, which suggests that this new slate of episodes won't arrive until 2025.

As for the reason behind this delay, it seems that Pedro Pascal's schedule plays a part in why production is being stalled. In recent months, Pascal has become one of the most in-demand actors in the world and is poised to continue filming Gladiator 2 in January 2024. Beyond this, Pascal has also reportedly been cast as Reed Richards (or Mr. Fantastic) in Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four movie. With so many projects on Pascal's plate at a single time, it seems that The Last of Us has now had to shift things around to accommodate for his hectic schedule.

As mentioned, HBO itself hasn't provided any specific details associated with Season 2 of The Last of Us just yet, particularly when it comes to its release. In the near term, though, PlayStation is set to re-release The Last of Us Part II in January 2024 as a new remaster on PS5. Season 2 of HBO's The Last of Us will then look to adapt this same storyline seen in Part II, although showrunner Craig Mazin has previously teased that there might be some deviations in the TV show's version of the narrative.

