The Last of Us Part 2 Details New Locations, Factions, and Enemies

Developer Naughty Dog and PlayStation have released the final video in their series looking inside The Last of Us Part II, and the last of the four focuses specifically on the game's world. If you are looking to learn more about the upcoming sequel's new locations, factions, and threats, the new video has you covered. Fair warning: while it's not exactly full of spoilers given that it is, you know, direct from the folks making the game, it includes a number of details that a player might otherwise only encounter through playing.

The video, which you can watch above, features director Neil Druckmann, co-game directors Kurt Margenau and Anthony Newman, narrative lead Halley Gross, and art director John Sweeney all talking about how the world itself is built and designed in such a way to communicate certain options to players. Time and time again, the danger and tension are emphasized, with Ellie's decisions having been consistently and intentionally put between a rock and a hard place. There are also some details about the new factions and enemies, including why they do what they do, and yes, they talk about the dogs having names.

In case you missed it, PlayStation also recently hosted a State of Play all about The Last of Us Part II and even an extended commercial for the game released today. The impressions embargo for the new title also appears to be up, so there is plenty to learn about the title if that's what you're looking to do before it releases. If you're looking to avoid anything even resembling a spoiler, on the other hand, you'll want to largely avoid the internet for the next couple of weeks.

The Last of Us Part II is set to release for PlayStation 4 on June 19th. The Limited Edition The Last of Us Part II PlayStation 4 Pro bundle will release the same day. This comes after the game was previously delayed indefinitely, which has turned out to be "a couple of weeks." You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Naughty Dog title right here.

