League of Legends’ Ashe: Warmother Comic Gets a Physical Release

Riot Games’ first League of Legends comic series made with Marvel has concluded its digital run, and the four issues of Ashe: Warmother are now available in a physical form. The book includes all four issues of Ashe: Warmother, a series that tells the origin of the champion named Ashe and her travels through the frigid Freljord region. If you’ve been holding out for the physical version or just want to reread the series again, you can pick up the complete series now.

Ashe: Warmother costs $15.99 for all four issues, and if you’re looking to pick up the series straight from Riot Games, you can find it here. Riot said that it’ll also be available through online retailers as well as local stores if you’d prefer to find it yourself instead of waiting for it to ship.

We learned from Riot that you don’t have to know anything about League of Legends’ lore to get started with these comics. If you’d still like to have a foundation for it, part of Riot’s summary of the series has you covered to tell you what Ashe’s character is all about.

“Raised in the savage wilds of the north, Ashe is an Iceborn, a warrior gifted with a magical connection to her frozen homeland—and burdened by her mother’s fanatical expectations,” Riot said about the series. “When they set out on a dangerous quest for the truth behind an ancient myth, bonds are broken, secrets come to light, and Runeterra is forever changed.”

Now that Ashe: Warmother has finished its run, Riot has moved onto its Lux series. We spoke to Riot about that series as well and learned why Lux was chosen after Ashe, both of those champions being some of the most well-known characters in League. That new series is only one issue in, so you’ve got time to catch up with the first issue before the next ones come out if you’re interested.

