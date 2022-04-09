League of Legends Challenges Release Date Confirmed, More Challenges Revealed

Riot Games said weeks ago that it was aiming to release League of Legends’ new Challenges feature in the 12.9 update which would schedule it to release on May 11th. That was phrased as just a plan at the time, but another update on the feature from Riot has confirmed that the Challenges are now locked in and set to release with that exact update. This will make the feature widely available right as the game’s Mid-Season Invitational esports event gets underway, so that means everyone who’s more active during that time because of whatever in-game event is going on will be able to take advantages of trying out these Challenges, too.

These Challenges will exist alongside other progression systems like the Eternals which are unique to individual champions, but Challenges aren’t restricted to one champ alone. Rather, they’re closer related to achievements, trophies, and other accolades players get on different platforms in other games, but Riot says this feature is even then a bit different still.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Challenges are a little different than the one-and-done achievement systems you might be used to,” Riot Barackprobama said back when the feature came to the PBE servers for testing. “You can level up individual challenges from Iron all the way to Master. And if that’s not enough, once you’ve hit Master, many challenges also have their own Grandmaster and Challenger tiers. And just like in Ranked, only a certain number of players per region can be in these tiers at any given time. If you’ve ever wanted to be known as the person with the most pentakills on the server this is your chance.”

In the latest post shared this week, the Rioter said that the Challenges “are set to ship worldwide on patch 12.9.” Over 300 Challenges will be included in the feature at launch with some of them shown off below alongside the announcement.

A Few League of Legends Challenges

Pop Goes the Poro: Cause a Poro to explode in ARAM and earn the title “Poroyalty”

Give ’em Shell, Shelly: Take Turrets with Rift Herald (aka Shelly)

Icon of the Rift: Obtain 100 Summoner Icons and you can become “Iconic”

Stacks on Stacks on Stacks: Fully stack Mejai’s Soulstealer before 20 minutes

Superior Supporting: Finish your support quest faster than the opponents

Nashor Slayer: Kill Baron Nashor solo and you can be the “Baron”

Aggressive Positioning: Get multikills after flashing toward an enemy and rock the “Flashy” title

Solo Carry: Deal 40%+ of your team’s champion damage in an ARAM

Challenges will come to League of Legends on May 11th with the release of Patch 12.9.