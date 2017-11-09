League of Legends Champion and Skin Sale Oct. 24 – 27
A new selection of League of Legends champions and skins are about to go on sale soon that should cater to a variety of different players and roles.
If you're a jungle main, you should have an especially rewarding selection to choose from in the lineup regardless of whether you prefer tanks, AP junglers, or bruisers. Other champions and skins outside of the jungle also help to round out the discounts, and though it doesn't always happen this way, this champion and skin sale actually accounts for every role through the eight different discounted options.
Below are all of the skins and champions that are scheduled to be half-off during the sale.
Skins and Champions
Skins:
- French Maid Nidalee for 260 RP
- Wicked Lulu for 287 RP
- Pentakill Yorick for 487 RP
- Risen Fiddlesticks for 675 RP
Champions:
- Gragas for 395 RP
- LeBlanc for 395 RP
- Varus for 440 RP
- Rek'Sai for 487 RP
The most expensive – and impressive – skin in the lineup for this sale is definitely Risen Fiddlesticks, a cosmetic that makes it a true shame that he isn't played more often. He might be among other AP champions receiving some help soon in the jungle, however, so Fiddlesticks might just rise again eventually. Beyond that, Pentakill Yorick will be pretty cheap during the sale, and with the skin recently enhanced thanks to his update, it's a worthwhile pick as well.
As for the champions, they consist of mostly junglers with mid laner and an ADC thrown in there. Gragas and Rek'Sai are the strongest picks from the choices in the current meta, so if you're looking to expand your jungle pool, now's the time to do it.prevnext