League of Legends Worlds 2020 Skins Available Now

Earlier this month, Riot Games provided the first our first look at the upcoming World Championship 2020 skins in League of Legends based on last year's winners, Damwon Gaming. Now, ahead of the team looking to defend itself at the Mid-Season Invitational next week, Riot has released the aforementioned skins into the popular MOBA for fans to get their hands on.

In total, five new skins have been released in League of Legends this week to celebrate Damwon Gaming's win at Worlds last year. The champions that have obtained these new skins include Jhin, Leona, Twisted Fate, Nidalee, and Kennen. All five skins feature a similar color scheme that represents the same primary colors used by Damwon Gaming. In addition, the champions also feature some unique callbacks to the team including the signatures from each player on the team that appears during each champ's backing animation.

Per usual with skin releases in League of Legends, Riot Games has made these skins available in a few different formats. If you're just looking to purchase each skin on its own, they'll retail for 1350 Riot Points, which is the equivalent of about $10. However, there are some larger bundles if you're looking to get even more goodies. If you want the signature version of each champion, you can pay 2530 Riot Points to obtain not only the skin in question, but also a unique chroma and signature icon. A package containing all of these signature editions is also purchasable for a whopping 12650, which is right around $100.

If you're looking to snag any of these Damwon Gaming Worlds skins for yourself in League of Legends, you also won't have unlimited time to do so. The full collection will only be available to buy until June 21 at 1:00pm PDT. After that time, all five skins will become legacy items. Although there are other ways to obtain these skins in the future, buying them now is the most direct (and easiest) way in which you'll be able to get them.

Are you planning to cop any of these Damwon skins for yourself? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.