‘League of Legends’ Extends ARURF With New Balance Adjustments

League of Legends’ ARURF+ game mode has been extended for several more weeks with many more balance changes being made to buff and nerf champions and various game mode systems.

Riot Games announced the extension of the enhanced game mode called ARURF+ that boasts a new champion-launching cannon and a powerful dragon to contest. The all-random game mode where abilities and now champions fly across the map frequently was released back in January and has been going on since then as part of the Lunar Revel 2019 event. Over 50 champions have been affected in the new wave of ARURF+ changes which can be found in full here, and that doesn’t even include the runes and other game systems that are affected.

Surprise! We’re extending ARURF+ for 4 more weeks! To go with that extension, we’re making a bunch of balance changes as well. See the full list of changes here://t.co/WXIBKzgN8y pic.twitter.com/iY8B8wNzmR — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) March 5, 2019

ARURF+ will FOR SURE be turning off at the end of 9.6 though, as we have something else turning on in 9.7. — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) March 5, 2019

Notable system changes that have been made in ARURF+ include the disabling of the Teleport Summoner Spell, so players will have to rely on the new cannon to get around the map instead of Teleporting somewhere safely. No changes were made to that cannon though, so it should feel the same as before. Players who find themselves getting the short end of the all-random stick will also find that they can surrender earlier now and can call a vote eight minutes into the match if the vote is unanimous and can cast a four-player vote to end the game 10 minutes in.

League of Legends’ Patch 9.5 that’s releasing soon also includes a new wave of changes that for other champions as well as more system changes. With the release of Patch 9.5, both the burning buff granted by the Elder Dragon and the Empowered version of that buff will be nerfed.

ARURF+ mode is now scheduled to end ahead of Patch 9.7’s release when something else will be unveiled.

