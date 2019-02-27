Free ‘League of Legends’ Loot Available Through New Twitch Prime Offer

League of Legends players have another shot at getting some free loot through another Twitch promotion, but it’s only available for Twitch Prime subscribers.

Following a Twitch Prime promotion Riot Games and the streaming platform announced back in December, it seems a second one is now in place that’ll give players a second shot at getting a free skin and more. If you’re still a Twitch Prime subscriber and have your accounts linked, getting this Summoner’s Crown Capsule is just as easy as getting the first.

Included in this new loot capsule is a “random Permanent Skin, Ward Skin, and Summoner Icon,” according to Twitch Prime’s description of the content. It’s not quite as attractive as the previous Summoner’s Crown Capsule that gave players a free Legendary skin shared, but free loot is free loot. The capsule is available from now until April 3rd, so players have a while to redeem the offer, but it’s easier to do it sooner rather than later so you don’t forget.

Back when the first promotion was announced, Riot Games and Twitch shared an easy how-to guide for linking a Twitch Prime and League of Legends account to obtain the capsule. The same steps apply for redeeming this promotion, so it shouldn’t take too long to either redeem the loot with an existing account.

“Sign in to your Twitch Prime account here and click ‘Claim Offer’ below the League of Legends offer to claim your Summoner’s Crown Capsule,” Riot Games explained in the original post. “Your loot will be available the next time you log into your League of Legends account.”

For anyone who doesn’t yet have a Twitch Prime account, setting up a trial through Amazon Prime and Twitch is a simple process and players can always end the trial run early if they don’t to keep the benefits. There’s more Twitch Prime loot available for other games besides League of Legends like Apex Legends along with free games every month, so many people might end up turning that trial run into the real deal.

League of Legends’ free loot promotion through Twitch Prime is available now until April 3rd.