League of Legends Is Having a BE Sale on Certain Champions

Now you can get certain League of Legends champions for 50% BE with bundles up to 76% off! The special going on right now also has Sejuani at a surprising cost reduction for only 2400 BE, so if that champion has your eye – grab her while you can!

Start Ranked with these sick offers! 76% off the bundle, or 50% of the RP AND BE costs on certain champs! pic.twitter.com/c2L9u7Uqao — Mortdog (@Mortdog) January 18, 2018

With the 50% BE sale live now, you can grab the below champions for much cheaper to make that Blue Essence stretch even longer:

Ezreal

Tristana

Miss Fortune

Vayne

Janna

Morgana

Leona

Blitzcrank

Shyvana

Rammus

Sejuani

Xin Zhao

Zed

Lux

Veigar

Galio

Riven

Nasus

Malphite

Gangplank

The sale will be going on until January 25th, so definitely grab them while you still can! Recently bought one of the above champs for full price? Don’t worry, Riot has already confirmed that they will be refunding players the difference as long as the purchase occurred within the last two weeks.

For additional savings using those Riot Points, there is still the weekly champion and skin sale going on now until the 22nd:

Nami – 487 RP

Wukong – 440 RP

Shyvana – 395 RP

Camille – 440 RP

Just like previous weeks, there are four champions and four skins total. Each unit will be 50% off until the end date on January 22nd. Why buy one champion when you can get two for the same Riot Points price? Let’s start with the skins.

In other League of Legend news, did you check out Swain’s new video teasing the champion’s new rework!? If you weren’t a Swain fan before, we think you might change your mind after watching!

“I have the vision to see what others cannot. The monsters of today will be the heroes of tomorrow. And by my hand will Noxus rise once more,” says Swain dramatically before blackened wings fan out in a show of strength. If you weren’t a Swain fan before, now would be a good time to get interested.

For those that might not know about Swain, he is the Grand General of Noxus with a vision tinted by strength and determination, “Though he was cast down and crippled in the Ionian wars, he seized control of the empire with ruthless determination. Now, Swain commands his warhosts from the front lines, marching against a coming darkness that only he can see. In a swirl of sacrifice and secrets, the greatest secret of all is that the true enemy lies within.”