League of Legends: Jinx and Kai'Sa Nendoroids Revealed

✖

Good Smile Company today revealed two new League of Legends characters will be getting their very own figures in the company's Nendoroid line, Jinx and Kai'Sa. The two characters are both quite popular, with Jinx having received a decent range of official figures in the past, so it makes sense that if Good Smile Company were going to do more League of Legends ones, these two would make the cut.

As this is just the figure announcement for both, we don't know exactly how much either of them will cost or when they might release. Kai'Sa's announcement includes some concept art of what the Nendoroid of her will look like while Jinx has a full-blown gray prototype to check out. If history is any indicator, however, they will individually run somewhere around $50 or $60 when they do release. You can check out the first look at the Kai'Sa concept and Jinx prototype below!

League of Legends itself is currently available to play on PC, and the mobile version, League of Legends: Wild Rift, is currently in Regional Open Beta in several regions with Americas set to join Spring 2021. You can check out all of our previous coverage of League of Legends right here.

What do you think about the new League of Legends Nendoroids? Are you excited to pick either of them up when they eventually release? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!