‘League of Legends’ Reveals 2 Legendary Leona Skins

League of Legends revealed not one, but two Legendary skins for Leona on Tuesday, both themed around different types of eclipses.

Riot Games shared previews of the new skins on Twitter through the League of Legends Twitter account, one of the skins called Solar Eclipse Leona and the other Lunar Eclipse Leona. Leona herself is a champion of the sun, so the skins bring to life two different versions of the same skin, one of them a fiery red and the other outfitted with dark purples and blues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“My oath shall not be broken!” Will you aide your allies and purge the dark with the evening’s light? #newleonaskin #PBE #lunarftw pic.twitter.com/zJx1tzB2Rq — Ohmu (@RiotOhmu) November 6, 2018

“I will protect thee from the ever darkness” Will you forge your way forward with a will fierce as the sun? #newleonaskin #PBE #solarftw pic.twitter.com/KXUctNIhq7 — Ohmu (@RiotOhmu) November 6, 2018

Not every champion has a Legendary skin, but Leona will soon have two since Riot Games said these Eclipse skins will be available as standalone Legendaries. League of Legends product manager I am Carlos said on the game’s boards that Riot Games explored the two most well-known types of eclipses, solar and lunar, and decided to tackle both projects to intertwine them with Leona’s lore.

“We started exploring both, and after exposing the concept to Leona players, they overwhelmingly agreed they wanted both,” Riot I am Carlos said. “So, surprise, we made both!”

No prices were listed within the post, but with these skins being categorized in the Legendary tier, they’re expected to cost around 1,820 RP like past Legendary skins. Using a pricing concept that was first unveiled for the Pajama Guardian variant skins for the Star Guardian set, the Rioter said anyone who buys one of the Legendary Leona skins will receive a 30 percent discount on the unowned variant.

As for the differences between the two skins aside from their colors previewed in the tweets above, Riot Games said the skins share animations but have different visual effects and voice lines independent of the other skin.

“The Leonas share an animation set (except for recall, which is unique for each of them) and have similar models, but they each feature a different set of VFX,a unique second form triggered by ulting, individual splashes, and additional VO lines that are unique for each form.”

League players within the comments compared this new variant release strategy to the Lancer Blitzcrank skins, the cosmetics that came in both a Lancer Paragon and Lancer Rogue variant. The Rioter said there’s a chance the same variant discount plan could be adopted for the Blitzcrank skins and said Riot Games almost released the two skins as Legendary cosmetics just as Leona’s are now.

Leona’s new Legendary League of Legends skins will head to the PBE first before being released on the live servers.