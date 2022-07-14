League of Legends Reveals New Porter Robinson Music Video to Kick-Off Star Guardian Event

To coincide with the start of its new Star Guardian event that extends across League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, and League of Legends: Wild Rift, Riot Games has released a new animated music video for a song entitled "Everything Goes On". The video itself features many of the skins that players will be able to purchase as part of this event. And as for the song itself, it comes from a new collaboration between Riot and beloved electronic artist Porter Robinson.

The music video for Everything Goes On is done in an anime style, which is what we've come to expect from past Star Guardian events. The song and video center around themes of loss, grief, and learning to move on in spite of these challenges. To that end, the League of Legends characters Kai'Sa and Xayah are placed in the starring roles within the video as they learn to overcome the loss of people that were close to them.

You can watch the full video for yourself below:

As for Robinson's own involvement with Everything Goes On, he explained to us that this track is one that meant a lot to him on a personal level. While it stands out as one of the more unique songs he's ever created due to its involvement with League of Legends, that didn't keep him from changing his song-making process.

"What I'm saying is it was really important to me not to just like make a song for a game company," Robinson told us in a recent interview about his method of Everything Goes On. "I wanted it to be heartfelt. I wanted it to be meaningful. I wanted it to be real, but I wanted Riot to like it. I wanted the fans to like it. Myself, I wanted to be able to stand by it. It was a pretty big effort, especially with the lyrics to try to make sure that all the meanings were true and good."

Star Guardian as a whole will begin later today when the latest patch for League of Legends goes live. As a whole, Star Guardian is set to last for 10 weeks, which makes this one of the biggest events that LoL, Wild Rift, and Legends of Runterra will see throughout 2022.

If you'd like to learn more about how "Everything Goes On" and the music video for the song came to be, you can check out our full interview with Porter Robinson right here.