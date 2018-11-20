‘League of Legends’ Reveals New Champion Called Neeko: The Curious Chameleon

League of Legends’ next new champion has been revealed to be a shapeshifting character called Neeko: The Curious Chameleon.

Following a teaser that said the new champion would be revealed on Monday, Riot Games shared the video above that previewed what Neeko will look like in-game along with some brief looks at some of her abilities. The champion appears to be a member of the vastaya category of creatures, champions that mix qualities of humans and animals and include characters like Xayah, Rakan, Rengar, Wukong, and more. League of Legends’ lore site confirmed this to say she was indeed a member of that race while also providing some background on the champion.

“Hailing from a long lost tribe of vastaya, Neeko can blend into any crowd by borrowing the appearances of others, even absorbing something of their emotional state to tell friend from foe in an instant,” Riot Games’ lore for the champion said. “No one is ever sure where—or who—Neeko might be, but those who intend to do her harm will soon witness her true colors revealed, and feel the full power of her primordial spirit magic unleashed upon them.”

She’s also related to Nidalee, Rengar, and Ezreal in different ways, according to the champion’s Universe page.

Just as the video shared recently to tease the new champion indicated, Neeko has the ability to take on the form of other champions. She doesn’t appear to be able to imitate the looks of enemy champions – at least not according to what the video preview showed – but she can transform into her allies and mimics their appearance and running animations. At certain points in the trailer, it was also shown that she acquires the basic attack animation of the champions she transforms into. When she becomes Xayah at around a minute and 20 seconds into the trailer, she’s seen attacking an enemy with Xayah’s basic ranged attack, but whether that attack deals reduced damage or has any kinds of limitations remains to be seen.

Her other abilities were also shown throughout the trailer as she threw projectiles, made a clone of herself to deceive enemies, and used some crowd control on her foes, but what exactly she’s capable of won’t be known until Riot Games fully reveals the specifics of her kit.

League of Legends’ new champion doesn’t yet have a release date at this time, but it’ll be tested first on the PBE servers before going live.