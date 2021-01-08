League of Legends Reveals Viego's Abilities

✖

After confirming that Viego would be the newest champion to join League of Legends later this month, Riot Games shared a preview of what the champion can do. He’s meant to be a jungler and therefore has the tools to dash towards enemies, lock them down, and spread his Black Mist influence throughout the many walls in the jungle. Viego will be playable soon on the PBE for players to test out these abilities themselves and will get a full release in Patch 11.2.

The cinematic for Viego is worth watching to see how he fits into the League of Legends story if you’re not already familiar with him, but you can also catch a brief glimpse of his abilities in action within the “Champions in Season 2021” video below. A separate page for Viego was shared afterwards with brief clips of each of his moves to show how his kit all fits together.

You can find those short ability videos here and can find a breakdown of his abilities below:

Passive - Sovereign’s Domination

Viego can temporarily possess enemy champions he helps kill, healing for a portion of their max health. During possession, Viego's items, attacks, and non-ultimate abilities become those of his slain enemy's, and he gains a free cast of his own ultimate, Heartbreaker. While possessing an enemy, Viego also gets bonus movement speed when moving toward enemy champions.

Q - Blade of the Ruined King

Passive: Viego’s attacks deal a percent of the target's current health as bonus damage on-hit. When Viego attacks an enemy he recently hit with an ability, the attack strikes twice. The second strike siphons health from the target instead of dealing regular damage, but still applies on-hit effects and can critically strike. This passive is maintained during possession.

Active: Viego stabs forward with his blade, damaging all enemies hit.

W - Spectral Maw

Viego charges up and then dashes forward, hurling a blast of mist that stuns and damages the first enemy hit. Stun duration and mist range increase with charge time, damage and dash range don't.

E - Harrowed Path

Viego spreads a wave of Black Mist around a nearby wall. While in the mist, Viego becomes Camouflaged and gains Attack Speed and Movement Speed.

R - Heartbreaker

Viego discards any bodies he is currently possessing and teleports forward, attacking the enemy champion in range with the lowest percent health and dealing bonus damage based on their missing health. Other enemies in range are knocked away.

Viego will be released in Patch 11.2 and will be testable on the PBE prior to that release.