League of Legends Previews New Pool Party Skins

Pool Party is back in League of Legends with new summertime skins previewed for Gangplank, Caitlyn, and Zoe.

Riot Games shared the PBE teaser for the new League of Legends skins earlier today with a short video that showed off each one of the skins. While the three champions battle it out in the top lane, a certain Pool Party Ziggs blasts them with a water balloon bomb and transforms them all into their Pool Party personas.

Though the skins haven’t been added to the preview just yet for everyone to see what their new abilities look like, the teaser does give some indication of what to expect. Gangplank’s gun has been replaced with a toy water gun with the same happening to Caitlyn’s rifle while Zoe puts on some water goggles and puts a flower in her hair. Towards the end of the preview where all the champs are chilling out either by the grill, by the pool, or lounging in a chair looks like it’s their recall animations being shown, but we’ll have a better look at those once the skins go live on the PBE for all to see.

PBE Preview – Pool Party 2018

Unwind from the grind! pic.twitter.com/tsi86YP8aN — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) July 17, 2018

The Caitlyn and Gangplank skins might come as a surprise to those waiting for the newest Pool Party additions since there was no way of knowing that they’d be part of the summer skins, but you might remember that Zoe’s skin has been known about for a while. Back in March, Riot Games shared a State of Skins video, the same one where they confirmed that Shen, Aurelion Sol, Amumu, Heimerdinger, and more would be getting new skins in 2018. Within that video which can be seen below, League of Legends product manager Anna “SuperCakes” Donlon hinted at the new VS event that just concluded and said at the 6-minute mark that another event would be coming this summer.

“And, we have an event planned for the summer that we hope will make a big splash,” Donlon said.

One of Zoe’s abilities for the skin was previewed back in the video with the trickster champion throwing down her bubble to put someone to sleep, a bubble that’s fittingly now a giant orb of water that splashes onto the ground.

The champions’ skins should be up on the PBE before too long to get a better look at them, but expect more on the Pool Party event to be revealed soon as well.