League of Legends Brings Back Shurelya’s Reverie to PBE

Another previously removed League of Legends item has been brought back in the latest PBE cycle with Shurelya’s Reverie returning to the in-game store.

With the latest patch notes out to preview Patch 8.4 that’s coming soon, the newest content being tested for Patch 8.5 is now being added to the PBE. Moobeat, owner of Surrender@20, shared a screenshot of the item after noticing that it had been added to the PBE with a new build path and similar effects to its original version.

When it was first in the game, Shurelya’s Reverie was a finished item that was built out of a Philosopher’s Stone – remember that? – and a Kindlegem. It gave cooldown reduction, health, health regeneration, and mana regeneration, and it had an active effect that sped up all nearby champions.

If this effect sounds familiar to those who didn’t get to use Shurelya’s Reverie before it was removed, it’s because the item was later converted into the support item Talisman of Ascension with different stats and the same active effect. The item was mostly coveted for its active effect in both the Shurelya’s Reverie and Talisman of Ascension forms, but that effect went away with the most recent support item changes that moved Sightstone onto the upgraded support items after the support quests had been completed.

The return of Shurelya’s Reverie means that it’s the second item from the past to come back lately, the first being Twin Shadows which is coming in the huge AP item overhaul that’s part of Patch 8.4. This item returns with the champion-slowing effect that it previously had as well, an effect that was moved onto Frost Queen’s Claim as its active effect following the removal of Twin Shadows.

Having these two items return means that there’s only one of the support item effects that isn’t immediately coming back in some way, and that’s Face of the Mountain’s active. Back when the Sightstone changes were announced, Riot Meddler said that Frost Queen’s Claim and Talisman of Ascension items would see their effects return somehow, though the return of the Face of the Mountain active was simply being considered at the time.