League of Legends Is Finally Giving Urgot a Star Guardian Skin

Riot Games is killing off yet another League of Legends meme soon by finally giving Urgot a Star Guardian skin through one of the game’s upcoming April Fools’ Day skins that’s releasing soon. The Pajama Guardian Cosplay Urgot skin isn’t officially part of the Star Guardian team, but it’s as close as the fierce champion is going to get to a true Star Guardian skin. It’s also a clever way to finally give the community what they’ve been asking for since it maintains Riot’s stance that Star Guardian Urgot wouldn’t fit in with the established teams while also finding a way to make it work through the Cosplay skin lines.

The Pajama Guardian Cosplay Urgot skin was revealed in the trailer above that introduced players to this year’s April Fools’ Day skins. These skins typically have a much goofier style compared to others which works for Urgot here since it was the only way he’d ever be able to be a part of the Star Guardians. Urgot’s splash art for the champion shows him in a room with tons of Star Guardian merch behind him like a poster of Star Guardian Ezreal and others in his collection.

Hello! Similar to the True Damage skins last year, Pajama Guardian Cosplay Urgot will be making a short, short stop on PBE As such, there won’t be the normal PBE feedback post for this skin. For any bugs, please feel free to toss ’em in this thread, or on Reddit. Thanks! ✨ pic.twitter.com/PUF7URgsgy — kt @ Animal Crossing 🍑 (@KateyAnthony) March 23, 2020

Urgot’s skin is joined by two other Coplay cosmetics, the first of their kind as League champions turn themselves into other characters from the game. Those other two skins are Furyhorn Cosplay Veigar and Pengu Cosplay Tristana, the first of which is inspired by the Furyhorn Little Legend while the other, Pengu, has been around in League in different ways for a while but is also a Little Legend itself.

For those who haven’t been around League for as long or only started playing Urgot after he got his rework and became a much more imposing force on Summoner’s Rift, the champion’s new Star Guardian skin has been a long time coming. It was also something that the Urgot community never really thought they’d get since Riot seemed to be against it. Riot has fielded question about Star Guardian Urgot multiple times from years back about why the champion couldn’t or probably wouldn’t get a true Star Guardian skin, but this workaround is something that’ll hopefully satisfy everyone involved. Riot also said previously that the meme skins sometimes aren’t played as much even after the community asks for them, though perhaps that’ll change with Pajama Guardian Cosplay Urgot.