League of Legends Trailer Teases Star Guardian Event

Riot Games hasn't yet fully detailed what all League of Legends' next Star Guardian event will entail, but this weekend, we got a new trailer for the upcoming Star Guardian festivities to tease some of what we may see. Released on Saturday, it shows the new lineup of Star Guardians being added to the game with this next skin release as well as some teasers of what might accompany their arrival during the event that's scheduled to get underway on July 14th.

This new trailer can be seen below courtesy of Riot's release from Saturday. It shows the Star Guardians in a school environment and appears to open with Seraphine and Senna, two of the newest champions to join the Star Guardian lineup. Others like Orianna, Fiddlesticks, and Rell are seen in various capacities throughout the rest of the trailer, too.

As players might've already suspected, this trailer confirms that the Star Guardian event will indeed encompass multiple games. We know that some of the skins revealed already like the ones for Orianna, Senna, Xayah, and Rakan are all coming to League of Legends: Wild Rift with some of them coming to that game first as opposed to League proper on the PC. The trailer also shows a brief clip of Legends of Runeterra being played where the user was using a Star Guardian Jinx card.

Amid some of the other teases related to things like musical collaborations and cinematics, we also see one interesting part of the trailer about 33 seconds in that shows Orianna, Seraphine, and Senna chatting with one another. The way that scene is set up sure is reminiscent of some of the past events hosted within the League client where players could interact with the champions' stories outside of the main Summoner's Rift and Howling Abyss matches, so perhaps we'll see something more done with that, too.

Whatever is to come, we'll learn more about it soon seeing how League's next Star Guardian event is scheduled to get underway on July 14th.