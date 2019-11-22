League of Legends Update Buffs Ezreal After Removing Kleptomancy

One of several mid-patch League of Legends updates was released this week to give Ezreal back some of his power after the champion’s favorite Keystone Rune was removed. The changes for Ezreal which were released on Thursday raised some of his base stats to account for the lack of resources he’d gain from poking enemies with his Kleptomancy-empowered Mystic Shots while his signature ability itself was also buffed to do more damage.

Riot Games released the mid-patch update for Ezreal on Thursday and updated the Patch 9.23 notes accordingly to reflect what was different with the marksman mage. While many champions used Kleptomancy to varying degrees of success, the Keystone Rune was synonymous with Ezreal given how well it synergized with his kit. With that rune now removed and replaced by a new pick called Prototype: Omnistone, the buffs for Ezreal alone make sense given his dependence on Kelptomancy.

The new Omnistone Keystone Rune itself was buffed as well since it wasn’t performing as well as intended, though that’s to be expected to some degree since it’s centered around RNG and players were apprehensive to try it. The buffs for Ezreal and for the new Keystone Rune can both be found below.

Ezreal

BASE HEALTH: 491 ⇒ 500

BASE MANA: 360.6 ⇒ 375

BASE MANA REGEN: 8.092 per 5 seconds ⇒5 per 5 seconds

Q – MYSTIC SHOT BASE DAMAGE: 15/40/65/90/115 ⇒ 20/45/70/95/120

Omnistone

COOLDOWN: 8-4 seconds for melee champions, 12-8 seconds for ranged champions ⇒ 7-3 seconds for melee champions, 11-7 seconds for ranged champions

Riot Meddler, the design director for League, commented on the states of former Kleptomancy users as well as the new Keystone Rune in his latest Quick Gameplay Thoughts post to give some insights into why these buffs were needed.

“Klepto users look to be down meaningfully in power as expected,” Riot Meddler said. “We’ll be putting some power back into some of their kits as a result, starting with a hotfix (probably out already by the time you read this) to Ezreal who’s been the most affected. Early indications are that Omnistone is too weak so we’re discussing a potential hotfix buff to it. It’s not the optimal choice on any champion at present, though is moderately close to being so on a few champs (Kayle, Kennen, Illaoi, Twisted Fate).”

The Omnistone rune and every other part of the massive preseason update are all still quite new, so players may become more comfortable with it on their favorite champions as the new meta becomes more familiar.