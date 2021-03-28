League of Legends: Wild Rift Becomes Available to Download Early

✖

League of Legends: Wild Rift was finally planned to go into its open beta iteration for those in the Americas tomorrow on March 29th. However, it looks like someone over at developer Riot Games flipped the switch a bit early and has made the new mobile version of the popular MOBA available to play earlier than expected.

Yes, League of Legends: Wild Rift is now technically live on both the App Store and Google Play and can be downloaded right this moment. Many folks on social media noticed that the game had become available to add to their own app library this afternoon a bit ahead of schedule. I actually checked it for myself to make sure that these claims were true and they absolutely check out.

Btw @wildrift is available in the US. I downloaded it, it's on my phone. pic.twitter.com/NHIIjjTZI5 — Travis Gafford (@TravisGafford) March 28, 2021

And in case you were worried that Wild Rift would only be allowed to download right this moment but wouldn't be playable, fear not, because you can actually get into a game at this time as well. Servers seem to be live for League of Legends: Wild Rift a day early too, meaning that you can give things a whirl this evening if you'd like. Riot hasn't expressed why it decided to make the open beta version of the mobile MOBA available ahead of time, but I'm sure many fans who have been looking forward to the title aren't complaining in the slightest.

Now that League of Legends: Wild Rift is finally available in the Americas, it remains to be seen where Riot Games takes it in the future. For now, the mobile iteration of the game is very similar to its counterpart on PC, but that could be changing in the future. In fact, Riot recently told us that it would be open to bringing unique champions to Wild Rift down the road. That obviously remains to be seen, however.

Are you going to give League of Legends: Wild Rift a shot for yourself? Or are you just going to stick to playing the normal iteration of the game on PC? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you'd like to chat more.