League of Legends Your Shop is Back, but It's Disabled

Update: League of Legends' "Your Shop" feature has once again been brought back to the game, but it doesn't appear to be working at this time. A message in the League of Legends client says "Your Shop is currently inactive" with an error code "YOURSHOP_DISABLED" included as well.

Riot Games has not yet addressed the latest Your Shop issue, but it's likely going to be resolved soon given that the client's message accurately says that this latest Your Shop is scheduled to run until October 30th. Your Shop has experienced issues in the past that sometimes resulted in deals being reset for League players, but the deals aren't even visible at this time since the feature is broken.

(Photo: League's Your Shop feature is currently disabled. )

Original: The Your Shop feature in League of Legends recently opened to provide players with personalized discounts, but it's quickly been disabled with new deals coming once it's reopened.

Your Shop is supposed to take a peek at everyone's game history and use that information to slap some heavy discounts on skins for each players' favorite champions, but an issue with the store caused the deals not to unfold as planned. Sharing the results of the Your Shop deals with others is a pretty common occurrence whenever the discounts become available, but when the deals began going public, it looked like most League players weren't too thrilled with their results.

From players' reports, it seems that there were a lot of skins for Blitzcrank, Ezreal, Twitch, Nasus, and Cho'Gath, even if you hadn't played that champion recently. Riot Pabro confirmed that an issue with the Your Shop feature was affecting the deals everyone was receiving and that the store would be taken down until a fix can be applied.

"We just took Your Shop down," Riot Pabro confirmed on the League boards. "We are aware of an issue with the deals, at the moment. We are working on an update to get it up, ASAP. Hopefully, the update will yield better results for all."

Riot Pabro commented again about the issue with Your Shop on Reddit to clarify that the offers would be reset once the store is back in business. However, you'll be able to keep anything that you've already purchased from Your Shop before it was shut down, and if you saw a deal in there that you really wanted, you can write to Riot Support and have the deal reinstated.

"Player Support has a record of the initial set of offers we made," Riot Pabro said. "If you saw something you really wanted- write in a ticket and we can validate it. We will honor the deals initially displayed to you, given it matches what we have on record."

Your Shop doesn't have a confirmed time that it'll reopen, but expect new, more personalized deals when it does.