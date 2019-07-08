The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Dreamer Edition and Amiibo Are in Stock

Nintendo’s upcoming remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for the Nintendo Switch pairs adorable visuals with new features like the ability to create your own dungeons. Not surprisingly, the Dreamer Edition of the game has been especially popular because it comes bundled with one of Nintendo’s gorgeous art books.

In fact, pre-orders for the Dreamer Edition have been sold out on Amazon for quite some time. However, you can still pre-order one here at Walmart for the standard $69.99 with free 2-day shipping slated for September 20th. That’s only $10 more than the standard edition, which is available to pre-order at both Walmart and Amazon now. Walmart also has the coveted Link amiibo for the game in stock – another item that has been hard to find on Amazon.

You can check out more of Walmart’s amiibo collection right here. They also have a whole bunch of Super Smash Bros. amiibo in stock – including Squirtle, Ivysaur, and Solid Snake.

The new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening can be found right here. The official description reads:

“Explore a reimagined Koholint Island in one of the most beloved games in the Legend of Zelda series. Link has washed ashore on a mysterious island with strange and colorful inhabitants.

To escape the island, Link must collect magical instruments across the land and awaken the Wind Fish. Explore a reimagined Koholint Island that’s been faithfully rebuilt in a brand-new art style that will entice fans and newcomers alike. Battle enemies as you conquer numerous dungeons and uncover the hidden secrets of the island. Encounter Super Mario enemies like Goombas, Piranha Plants, and more, and interact with unique locals who help Link on his adventure.

As you clear dungeons throughout the main story, earn dungeon rooms (Chambers), then arrange them into custom layouts in the all-new Chamber Dungeon. Place your dungeon entrance, Nightmare room, and everything in between as you try to fulfill objectives and play through a new dungeon. Tap compatible amiibo figures to earn more Chambers and find additional Chambers throughout the game in updated mini-games, such as the river rapids, trendy game, and fishing.”

