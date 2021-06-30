The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Twitter Emoji Revealed

✖

With less than a month to go until the release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch, the game is getting a significant amount of promotion. In its latest attempt to promote the game, Nintendo has revealed an all-new Twitter emoji based on the franchise! When the hashtags #SkywardSwordHD, #Zelda, or #SkywardSword are used on Twitter, it will prompt an emoji of Link's iconic Hylian shield to appear. Some promotional emojis can be difficult to discern for those less familiar with the source material, but Nintendo went with an iconic design that shows up quite well on the platform!

An image of the emoji can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is almost here! Use any of the below hashtags & show your excitement with this new Hylian Shield custom emoji:#SkywardSwordHD#Zelda#SkywardSword Soaring onto #NintendoSwitch 7/16:https://t.co/YYDIzzyaGT pic.twitter.com/FtzFAttAwW — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 28, 2021

On the same day Skyward Sword HD releases, Zelda fans will have the opportunity to snag a pair of Joy-Con controllers based on the game, as well as an amiibo featuring Zelda and a Loftwing. It's an impressive treatment for a game that released nearly a decade ago, and it will be interesting to see if this push convinces newcomers to try Skyward Sword now that it's coming to Switch.

Skyward Sword represents an important chapter of the Zelda series. Chronologically, the game is the first entry in the series timeline, predating the events of every other Zelda title thus far. The game features the origin of the Master Sword, and a story set in the skies above Hyrule. Earlier this month, Nintendo revealed that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 will also feature areas set in the skies over Hyrule, which might be the reason Skyward Sword is getting a Switch port over more popular Zelda games, such as The Wind Waker or Twilight Princess. There are even theories that Skyward Sword's story will tie-in with Breath of the Wild 2, but nothing has been confirmed, as of this writing.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will release July 16th, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Do you plan on checking out Skyward Sword HD when it releases on Nintendo Switch? What do you think of the Twitter emoji? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!