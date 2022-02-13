The Legend of Vox Machina Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Prime Video’s The Legend of Vox Machina has been Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes. Rotten Tomatoes confirmed that the new animated series, which still has a rare 100% “fresh” Tomatometer rating based on critics reviews, is officially “Certified Fresh.” This not only means that it has a Tomatometer score above 75%, but it also has positive reviews from at least five critics. The certification caps off a successful first season for The Legend of Vox Machina, which began as a crowdfunded animated special launched by Critical Role, a popular web series featuring a cast of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons. The Kickstarter for The Legend of Vox Machina raised nearly $12 million, breaking records at the time. Prime Video partnered with Critical Role to air the first season, adding two additional episodes and preemptively renewing the series for a second season.

ComicBook.com’s review of The Legend of Vox Machina gave the show 4.5 out of 5, noting that “the mix of clean aesthetic with bawdy and bloody content perfectly captures the energy of Critical Role itself. After all, the web series prides itself on having an extremely likable and friendly cast who can’t help but giggle at poop jokes or the occasional reference to anal beads. Occasionally, the tone shifts from heavy or heartfelt moments to dick jokes can be off-putting, but the show manages a weird balance that’s weighted slightly towards humor. Not every joke or visual gag lands in The Legend of Vox Machina, but I found myself laughing out loud at least once during every episode.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking with executive producer Sam Riegel last month, ComicBook.com also got a hint about Critical Role’s future animated ambitions. “If you’ve watched Critical Role, you know there’s no shortage of story. So, we can keep telling this story in this world with these characters kind of forever until someone says, ‘Please stop.’ And we expect a lot of people to want more than just these seasons.”

The Legend of Vox Machina debuted last month on Prime Video and airs its season finale next Friday.