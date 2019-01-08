‘LEGO DC Super-Villains’ ‘Aquaman’ Film DLC Now Available

Pretty much everyone and their mothers are talking about Jason M … I mean Aquaman right now so it only makes sense that LEGO DC Super-Villains would add the beloved aqua-hero into the game. For those that are just itching for some more Momoa content, you’ll have to experience the next best thing with the latest DLC that’s available now!

For those familiar with this game, the first part of the DLC bundle included Aquaman from Gladiator, the movie’s Black Manta and Mera, Orm from Gladiator and both King Nereus and Queen Atlanna. Now the second part is available and includes Jason Momoa’s take on the character in addition to Vulko, Trench Creature, Murk, Brine King and Orm (Movie). That’s right, there’s now a mini LEGO-fied Willem Dafoe. If that’s not enough to make you want this DLC, there’s no hope.

Both parts of the Aquaman bundle are available as part of the Season Pass, which is available now for $14.99. Not interested in all of the content? Specific DLC packs can also be purchased solo in a bundle for a mere $5.99.

LEGO DC Super-Villains is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. To learn more about the game:

“We’ve seen some really good Lego games over the years, but I’ll be darned if we play anything as good as DC Super-Villains for some time,” reads our full review. “Everything just comes together into a wondrous package here, from the gameplay to the visuals to the music to the voice acting to the abundant replay value. And it’s something kids and adults alike will enjoy, especially those that live for a good comic book or two and wonder, “Hey, what if I were the bad guy?” Well, now you can find out and keep your real-life record clean.”

