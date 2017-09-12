LEGO Dimensions Wave 9 Expansion Packs Feature Teen Titans Go! and The Powerpuff Girls

The Wave 9 expansion sets for LEGO Dimensions are here! Wave 9 represents a big step for comic book nerds as it marks the debut of Teen Titans Go! heroes, as well as our favorite crime-fighting cuties, The Powerpuff Girls. Beetlejuice is here too, but I’m trying not to say his name (you understand). Check out the launch trailer above!

So the Teen Titans Go! expansion pack will be an especially worthy boon for fans of the show, since it includes a short animated episode showing how the Titans end up in the world of LEGO Dimensions to begin with. You can see a brief clip of that short in the trailer above. Raven, Beast Boy, and Starfire all bring with them their own unique abilities, and a brand new adventure world in Jump City where players can “go on missions and explore several psychedelic areas from the Titans Tower to Wacka Doodles Amusement Park.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup each provide access to The Powerpuff Girls Adventure World where players will explore and unlock some very familiar locations like Pokey Oaks elementary, Rainbow Land, and Professor Utonium’s lab. Players will also be able to compete in the Battle Arena if things are getting a little too chummy in the Adventure World.

The Beetlejuice expansion pack arrives just in time for fall, and will make for a perfect build and play project for families during the Halloween season. Beetlejuice has plenty of spooky powers like mind control, telekinesis, and a devastating spike attack. “Players can jump on the Saturn’s Sandworm for a joyride, and rebuild it into the Haunted Vacuum and Spooky Spider for more ghostly powers. Beetlejuice also unlocks an exclusive Adventure World and Battle Arena.”

Pretty solid wave of expansion content, right?! There’s enough here to keep you building and playing for months. Grab your nerdiest friend or family member, and make some plans to assemble your next game night; Wave 9 LEGO Dimensions expansion packs are available this weekend!