LEGO Dungeons & Dragons Minifigure 6-Pack Is On Sale

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. There’s a huge sale happening at Walmart right now on LEGO sets, and while the Dungeons & Dragons Minifigure 6-pack isn’t technically a part of it, you can still save 20% on a 6-pack. That’s an all-time low price. The deal is available here on Amazon and here at Walmart now priced at $23.95. Here are the characters that you could pull randomly in the set:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tiefling Sorcerer

Elf Bard

Halfling Druid

Dwarf Barbarian

Dragonborn Paladin

Aarakocra Ranger

Gith Warlock

Mind Flayer

The Lady of Pain

Strahd von Zarovich

Tasha the Witch Queen

Szass Tam

Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale Building Set

Of course, the ultimate LEGO D&D experience comes with the LEGO Ideas 21348 Dungeons & Dragons Red Dragon’s Tale set. It was developed by LEGO fan Lucas Bolt (known as BoltBuilds) in collaboration with the LEGO Design team and Wizards of the Coast. The result is a fantastic 3,745-piece set that includes details like a tavern with a removable roof, a dungeon, and a tower for the giant Cinderhowl red dragon to wrap around. The set also includes six LEGO minifigures – Orc Rogue, Gnome Fighter, Elf Wizard and Dwarf Cleric, along with brick-built monsters, such as a beholder, an owlbear and a displacer beast.

If that wasn’t enough, Wizards of the Coast took things a step further and developed a bespoke adventure for the set as a free download. It officially launched back in April as part of the D&D 50th anniversary celebration, and it is currently available right here at the LEGO Shop priced at $359.99 with a free Christmas frame gift with purchase set until 12/24. You can also find it here on Amazon and here at Walmart without the bonus. In his review for Comicbook,